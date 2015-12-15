100 Thieves Elevates Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop to the Ownership Group

Premium Lifestyle & Gaming Organization Founded by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, for Creators, by Creators, Sets the Stage for its Next Phase of Growth

The Star Content Creators Join Nadeshot, Drake, Media Mogul Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert in the Ownership Group

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–100 Thieves, the leading gaming lifestyle company and esports organization built at the intersection of competitive gaming, entertainment and apparel, has expanded its ownership group to include two of the company’s legendary content creators: Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop. The new ownership structure reflects one of the key values driving 100 Thieves as an organization: built by creators, for creators. Valkyrae and CouRage are joining the ownership group currently composed of 100 Thieves CEO & Founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Drake, media mogul Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.





“As a streamer and former pro-player myself, I always wanted 100 Thieves to be an organization guided by and built to be a platform for content creators,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. “Rae and Jack have been with us since 2018 and 2019, respectively, and are significant contributors to 100 Thieves. They deserve recognition for what they’ve done for the company to date – and we want their strategic input on what we can all do together in the future.”

In their new positions, Valkyrae and CouRage will be more involved with 100 Thieves’ broader business strategy, helping identify and bring on new talent, building new programs and other initiatives. Meanwhile, fans can still expect to see the content they know and love from both creators.

“I’m so excited to be a co-owner of 100 Thieves and to help write the next chapter for our organization,” said Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. “I was the first female content creator to join 100 Thieves, and I’m proud that I have been a key part of the brand since very early on. It feels natural to continue to work with Matt and Jack in this new capacity to have even more of an impact. We’re looking forward to growing our team and welcoming new creators that we know our fans will love.”

“Becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves seemed like the natural progression in my entrepreneurial journey, and I am so proud to take this step forward” said Jack “CouRage” Dunlop. “100 Thieves has opened many doors for my career and supported my evolution as a creator. We’ve been able to do amazing things together, like create the CouRage & Nadeshot Show and a wide range of incredible videos at the 100 Thieves Content House alongside some of my best friends. I’m excited about continuing to grow 100 Thieves and pave the way for future creators to join the fold.”

Joining the ownership group comes on the heels of a year of major growth for both creators. With over 3.1M followers on Instagram and 2.1M followers on Twitter, Valkyrae is one of the most popular and most watched female gamers in the world today. She recently won The Game Awards 2020 for “Content Creator of the Year” and reached a major milestone on YouTube at the end of January 2021: 3 million subscribers. Meanwhile, CouRage has over 1.7M followers on Instagram, 3.27M followers on YouTube and 1.6M followers on Twitter, and his stardom continues to rise. CouRage and Valkyrae both signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves (“Hundred Thieves”) is the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube sensation Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. 100 Thieves has leading esports teams competing in Call of Duty, League of Legends, Fortnite, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its streetwear-inspired apparel, known for rapidly selling out. 100 Thieves produces top gaming podcasts and massively popular YouTube content, created by its world-class gaming talent including CouRageJD, Valkyrae, and BrookeAB.

Check out https://100thieves.com/ for more info.

Contacts

Julia Wu



100 Thieves



julia@100thieves.com

Janelle Grai



fortyseven communications



100thieves@fortyseven.com