Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to market open on November 5, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET the same day to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by dialing (866) 324 3683 and using the Conference ID: 8485974 or accessing the webcast via the company’s investor relations website: ir.accelentertainment.com. Following completion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be posted on Accel’s investor relations website.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

