Activision Blizzard to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its first quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

To listen to the call, please log onto:

http://investor.activision.com

Or dial:

U.S. and Canada: 866-777-2509

International: +1 412-317-5413

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153825/e5b8c12052. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available in Adobe Acrobat format at http://investor.activision.com. A replay of the call will also be available after the call’s conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

