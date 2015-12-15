Adaptable and Responsive UIs Required to Create Empowered and Personalized User Experiences, Finds Strategy Analytics

Progression of Complex Device Ecosystems Depends on Interconnectivity But Presents Challenges for UX Designers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – Devices are becoming increasingly smart, connected and automated to form progressively more complex ecosystems to offer product and service combinations to consumers. This increased complexity and interconnectivity between devices presents many new challenges for UX – a product can no longer be designed in isolation. IoT systems such as smart homes, autonomous vehicles, and remote healthcare monitoring must now be created as part of a larger connected universe of services, devices and sensors, and in many cases, incorporating different ecosystems.





A new report from the User Experience Strategies service at Strategy Analytics, “Integration of Connected Devices Services Recommendations for UX Strategy,” examines UX issues, proposes design recommendations and outlines best practices for designing IoT devices and systems. Integration must now be part of the design process.

Commented Lisa Cooper report author and Director, User Experience Strategies, “We have reached a turning point with technology innovation where the progression of complex ecosystems depends on interconnectivity. UX designers need to refine and expand their UX toolkit and design strategies to produce more adaptable and responsive user interfaces that create empowered and personalized experiences. Company collaborations should now be considered in the interface design process and the increasing importance of inter-usability, co-creation, and conceptual models for successful adoption, emphasized.”

Continued Cooper, “Tools to consider include participatory design strategies to create responsive systems that include multiple user groups, stakeholders, functions, devices, and contexts. Designers should also take a deeper look at inter-usability to ensure the inclusion of concepts such as composition, consistency, and continuity. Furthermore, working to close the gap between mental and conceptual models will ensure learnability of what are currently highly fragmented collections of devices.”

Commented Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research, UXIP, “But in all this, we must remember that the consequences of error associated with reliability, privacy, and security are far beyond inconvenience and poor UX. Not only does this raise the stakes on inter-usability and HMI to prevent and quickly recover from errors, but the reliability, privacy and security of the connections and technologies must be prioritized from the start of any IoT system build. A user’s life may literally depend on it.

