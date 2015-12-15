AEXLAB Closer to Its Goal of Raising $1 Million to Develop Unparalleled Virtual Reality Gaming Experience

The VR tech company is raising funds on StartEngine for its VAIL multiplayer interactive game

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VR–AEXLAB, Inc. is thrilled to announce it has raised over $700,000 on StartEngine in just three weeks. The virtual reality (VR) technology company is raising capital to continue developing an unparalleled VR experience using cutting-edge technology to create socially immersive gaming experiences.

Founded in 2015, AEXLAB’s proprietary systems include solutions for haptics, audio spatialization, firearm simulation, virtual reality human interfaces, and real-time social and gaming networking technology. As AEXLAB’s first gaming franchise, the closed alpha of the upcoming VAIL franchise has attracted everyone from professional esports competitors, experienced amateur players, and those who are completely new to the VR scene.

“Virtual reality should be a first class socially immersive experience available to a wide array of consumers. Up until now, those who wanted to engage in a VR experience had to spend thousands of dollars to obtain the necessary equipment. AEXLAB offers an all-encompassing VR experience at a fraction of the price, all without the need to connect to a desktop,” said Jonathan Ovadia, AEXLAB CEO.

With VAIL, players load into an interactive space and invite friends to socialize before queuing up for matches. With a PC virtual reality headset, players download the game and click play. AEXLAB’s product is compatible with all major headset manufacturers, including Lenovo, Hewlett Packard, Oculus, Valve, HTC, Windows Mixed Reality, and more.

AEXLAB’s Leadership Team consists of Elizabeth Ann Clark, Chief Creative Officer, who possesses an extensive background in communication & film and has been featured on Vice and Gaming.net. Albert Ovadia, Chief Technology Officer, is a member of the Audio Engineering Society. As a lifelong gamer, he heads programming and systems architecture. Jonathan Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer, comes with a background in finance, entrepreneurship, and business development and works within the tech and startup community to progress this niche space. Jonathan and the AEXLAB team will host Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday, March 23 for a special edition of the Mayor’s Cafecito Tech talk.

About AEXLAB



Founded in 2015, AEXLAB is a virtual reality (VR) technology company based in Miami, FL. AEXLAB has created highly-tailored, customizable experiences for companies like Red Bull, American Institute of Architects, Epic Games, and Valve, and also participated in the Oculus Start Program. For more information, please visit aexlab.com or find us on social media at @aexlab and @playvailvr. Additional investor information can be found at www.startengine.com/aexlab.

Contacts

Stephanie Rosendorf-Diaz, Esq.



ADEPT Public Relations, LLC



stephanie@adept.co

954-769-1533