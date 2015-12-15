After One Year, Cambridge Mobile Telematics’ Scoring Model Earns 82 Approvals from Regulators

Insurers Relying on this Model Can Offer Policyholders the Best Possible Pricing Based On Actual Driving Behavior

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the global leader in smartphone telematics, announced that its behavior-based premium insurance scoring model received 82 ratings filing approvals over the last calendar year. The Premium Score model, first accepted for personal lines in Arkansas in January 2020 and most recently accepted for commercial lines in Florida in January 2021, is based on telematics data from smartphone and IoT sensors. State regulators from 43 states have approved CMT’s personal lines Premium Score with an additional 39 state approvals for usage in commercial auto.

CMT’s solution assesses crash risk based on an individual’s behavior behind the wheel. The telematics-based offering uses highly predictive factors like speeding, hard braking and phone distraction (both tapping and phone motion) for an unbiased and accurate picture of crash risk for underwriting and rating. By measuring a driver’s risk based on their real-world behavior, policyholders gain transparent access to how their driving impacts risk and ultimately what they pay for insurance.

“Assessing risk based on actual driving behavior is the best way for consumers to save on insurance, as it enables insurers to base premiums on driving behavior, understanding risk better,” said Ryan McMahon, CMT’s Vice President of Insurance and Government Affairs. “Even more important is that consumers have the ability to see how their driving impacts what they pay, creating incentives to drivers to reduce risk for all who share the road. CMT’s proactive work with insurance regulators empowers a positive dialog of the evolving nature of issues like distracted driving and how enabling insurers to give incentives to those safer drivers truly make roads safer.”

CMT’s data scientists and actuaries derive telematics data from millions of drivers covering billions of miles. The company continues to see a direct correlation between telematics adoption and improvements in both driving behavior and declines in distracted driving. By leveraging these tools, insurers and policyholders have the opportunity to better understand driving behavior and make the roads safer for all.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics



CMT is the world’s largest smartphone telematics provider, powering 65 programs around the globe with leading insurers, automotive manufacturers and mobile network operators. Using mobile sensing and IoT, machine learning, and behavioral science, CMT’s telematics platform measures driving behavior to empower driver improvement and reduce risk, provides instant crash alerts and roadside assistance to drivers in need, and creates a smooth connected claims process to reduce costs and improve efficiency. CMT has more drivers on the roads, analyzes more data, enables smarter choices and gets better results. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com.

