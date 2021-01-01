Aimbridge Hospitality Selects Medallia for Contactless Guest Communication

Medallia Zingle Intelligent Messaging Enables Aimbridge’s Properties to Create Meaningful Engagement Throughout the Guest Journey

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Aimbridge Hospitality has chosen the leading intelligent messaging platform, Medallia Zingle, to streamline and scale contactless communication and enhance the overall guest experience their properties provide.

Aimbridge, a leading, global third-party hotel management company, will leverage Medallia Zingle as its preferred solution for real-time, contactless guest communication across its properties in North America, enabling hotel operators to deliver high-touch, brand-differentiated service and experiences in real-time.

“Aimbridge leverages its industry expertise and innovation at scale, enabling our hotels to meet evolving guest expectations,” said Andrew Arthurs, chief information officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “Our partnership with Medallia will help us deepen our customer-driven innovation in a way that meets the needs of today’s guests, with a solution at the forefront of contactless communication.”

Zingle Enhances End-to-End Visibility of the Guest Journey

At a time when hotel teams have had to do more with less, Medallia Zingle AI-powered intelligent messaging technology will help reduce strain on teams by allowing them to seamlessly scale real-time guest communication, provide quicker and more efficient service, and drive additional revenue opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aimbridge Hospitality to the Medallia customer community”, said Ford Blakely, senior vice president and general manager of Medallia Zingle. “Aimbridge is known for taking an innovative approach in empowering their brands to enhance the guest experience, and this addition of real-time messaging to their ever-growing portfolio is a power move. Giving every guest the ability to communicate in their preferred way, while getting the quickest and best service yet, is a true win-win.”

The collaboration will include several new integrations between the Medallia Zingle intelligent messaging platform and Aimbridge Hospitality’s hotel management solution, and also offers custom workflows based on each property’s specific needs.

“Aimbridge properties around the world are renowned for providing a personalized guest experience,” added Arthurs. “As all eyes turn to the hospitality industry for inspiration on how to meet the heightened expectations of our times, these types of experiences will drive loyalty and growth in 2021. This partnership with Medallia Zingle opens up fantastic opportunities for teams to elevate guest service, build back confidence and bring some much needed freedom to travelers everywhere.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Medallia Zingle, Inc.

Medallia Zingle empowers businesses to engage, support, and respond to customers in more meaningful and impactful ways. The Zingle platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with workflow automation and mobile messaging, allowing brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences in real time. Leading brands across different verticals, including hospitality, food & beverage, retail, and more, use Zingle to increase efficiency, improve operations and delight their customers. For more information, visit http://www.zingle.com.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, multinational hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of properties: franchised branded full service and select service hotels, luxury and destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge’s premium portfolio represents over 1,550 properties in 49 states and 21 countries. As the world’s largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to our mission to leverage our scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any other hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, or hotel product category, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. For more information, visit https://www.aimbridgehospitality.com.

