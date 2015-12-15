Airgain® Announces the Release of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX® Next Antennas for the Fleet Vehicle Market

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #5G—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of its 5G and Wi-Fi 6E MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas for fleet vehicles. MULTIMAX Next is designed to deliver leading 5G performance and support for next generation Wi-Fi 6E. MULTIMAX Next is available in a range of configurations, including ground plane independent and external whip options. The MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas support dual MIMO LTE and 5G (includes Band 14, CBRS, LAA, and Band 71) applications, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi, multi-constellation GNSS, and external whip connector for applications including LMR and Tetra, all in a sleek and compact enclosure.

With a smaller footprint than competing solutions and a strong, bolt-mount aluminum base, MULTIMAX Next fits securely to the roof of modern service vehicles such as the Ford Explorer, while providing greater protection against natural hazards threatening vehicles, including vibration, ice, salt, car washes, and tree sweeps. In addition, the low profile design allows fleet owners to add style to their vehicles without compromising performance. MULTIMAX Next includes high-gain antennas that deliver a larger 5G cellular footprint alongside high rejection GNSS technology with coverage for multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS).

“MULTIMAX Next checks all the boxes for public safety organizations wanting to invest in a 5G antenna designed to address the next generation of cellular and Wi-Fi technology,” said Kevin Thill, Airgain’s Senior Vice President of Engineering. “Now with the integrated option for an external whip antenna, the MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas can provide support for LMR radios in addition to LTE and 5G cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS. With our pedigree in leading edge high performance wireless solutions, customers and partners can rely on Airgain’s technological superiority and depth of design experience to deliver optimal connectivity for their fleets. Support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E makes this antenna future-proof for the next generation of vehicular technology coming to the market soon.”

The MULTIMAX Next 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas comes in either black or white and are available in custom configurations and optional accessories, supporting North America and international market applications. To learn more about Airgain’s fleet, M2M, and Industrial IoT antennas, visit https://www.airgain.com/products/antenna-plus/.

Airgain’s latest 5G and Wi-Fi 6E innovations will be showcased at the all-digital CES 2021, which will be held January 11-14, 2021. Visit Airgain’s exhibitor showcase page during CES, or contact Airgain at events@airgain.com to schedule a virtual meeting to learn more about the latest product offerings.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain's antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

