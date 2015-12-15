Alarm.com Connected Car Solution Extends Modern Security Technology to Vehicles

CalAmp Telematics Help Unite Vehicle Safety with Home Automation

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) is connecting your car and home through its integrated security platform to help people stay informed about their vehicle’s status and unlock more home automation capabilities. Alarm.com Connected Car, developed in collaboration with vehicle telematics solutions pioneer CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), offers all the benefits of a vehicle monitoring solution plus the unique benefit of deep integration with the Alarm.com smart home security system. Vehicle insights, notifications and home automation features are all accessible through one interface – the Alarm.com mobile app.

“ We’re excited to extend the technology and benefits of Alarm.com to include cars,” said Alarm.com Chief Product Officer Dan Kerzner. “ Connected Car, like the rest of our offering, helps people monitor and manage the things they care about most on a unified platform with a seamless user experience. Adding cars is another step forward in our ongoing commitment to helping our partners improve the lives and safety of their customers.”

Compatible with most cars manufactured since 1996, the Connected Car device plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II port for easy self-installation, reducing the need for costly truck rolls to add the device. Connected Car uses a dedicated cellular connection and has a battery backup, so it communicates with the home system and end user, even when the vehicle’s engine is off. With CalAmp’s telematics technology integrated with the solution, users can create rules so they receive Alarm.com notifications about specific vehicle details or activity, such as:

Diagnostics and potential repairs (check engine light on, low battery or low fuel)

Driving Behavior (sudden acceleration, hard braking, excessive speeding)

Unexpected Movement (vehicle moves while the engine is off, indicating it may have been towed, crashed into, or stolen)

Vehicles with Connected Car installed can be added to a user’s existing Alarm.com-powered smart home security system to trigger automation rules and reminders using the vehicle’s location. For example, lights turn on and the temperature adjusts as a driver arrives home. Or, alerts are sent to a driver’s mobile device if they leave without closing the garage door or locking the front door of their home.

“ I love having my home and car connected through one system and the consistency of Connected Car,” said Taylor Proudfit, COO at Titan Alarm in Phoenix, Ariz. “ It’s always on and works really well with the Z-Wave rules that I created to turn on the lights when my car pulls into the driveway. This takes security technology to a whole different level.”

“ We are very excited to be partnering with Alarm.com,” said Jeff Gardner, President and CEO of CalAmp. “ By integrating CalAmp’s innovative telematics technology, Alarm.com customers now have seamless access to real-time information that will improve driver safety, enhance vehicle security and allow customers to stay on top of vehicle maintenance needs.”

Connected Car is available through authorized Alarm.com service providers in the U.S. and Canada as a standalone solution or add-on to an existing Alarm.com-powered system. Visit https://alarm.com/resources/connected-car to learn more about Connected Car and click ‘Get Started’ to find service providers in your area.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

