Alfred to Bundle Smart Locks with Ezlo Control Hubs for Full-Service Security Solution

Partnership gives Alfred customers the ability to easily control sensors, lights, thermostats, and other smart devices from a single interface.

CLIFTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ezlo Innovation, a global provider of smart solutions for homes and businesses, today announced that Alfred, a Canadian manufacturer of smart locks, will be bundling Ezlo control hubs with their lock for their builder and retail channels. With this move, Alfred instantly turns their locks into the starting point for an entire smart home solution, rather than a point solution that must be integrated into a separate system.

With over 30 years of experience building commercial-grade and industrial door hardware, Alfred is now using a consumer-oriented design focus to open up new channels, including retail.

“We launched our first smart lock in 2019.” said Dan Cook, President of Alfred, “As we started to grow, we realized we could scale even faster if we provided our customers a hub and app to control our locks remotely from anywhere right out of the box. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ezlo. Their range of hubs is ideal for our different channels and the setup in their app could not be easier. We can’t wait to get these bundles on the shelves.”

In addition to enabling control of smart locks, Ezlo’s control hubs also provide control of cameras, sensors, lights, thermostats, and more—either through their app or through voice control with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

“Smart locks are the gateway to the Ezlo smart home,” said Mark Samuel, CEO of Ezlo Innovation, “We’ve seen a huge demand for smart locks from our property management customers, and studies show that customers who buy a smart lock are likely to buy another smart home product within a couple of weeks. We love Alfred’s product range and are excited to be their control system of choice. Not only will their customers benefit, ours will, too.”

In addition to their retail channel, Alfred is expanding into the builder market, providing locks and control hubs for new apartment construction. For more information about Alfred, visit https://alfredinc.com/. For more information on Ezlo Innovation, please visit www.ezlo.com.

About Alfred

Alfred International Inc. (Toronto, Canada) focusses on providing smart Lock solutions to the retail and professional marketplaces in the Americas. Utilising their over 30 years experience in manufacturing door hardware solutions, the Alfred brand achieves the perfect blending of security, convenience, and design. Easily installed on any door, Alfred integrates seamlessly with smart home and smart building automation systems. Alfred solutions are used extensively in single-family and multi-family developments, and by property management companies throughout the region. For more information please go to www.alfredinc.com or email davids@alfred.com

About Ezlo Innovation

Ezlo Innovation delivers best-in-class connected solutions to homes and businesses on a global scale. Its family of brands, which includes Vera, MiOS, Fortrezz, and Centralite, has nearly 50 combined years of experience in the home automation and IoT markets. Ezlo delivers home control products and services both directly to homeowners and through a global dealer network, and their white-labeled B2B solutions are being used by businesses across categories like wellness, insurance, security, energy, and property management. Ezlo is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, with offices in Ukraine, Romania, and Colombia. Learn more at www.ezlo.com.

