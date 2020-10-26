Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (United States) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site at http://ir.alliedesportsent.com. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 13711978.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

