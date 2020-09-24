Altium Accelerates IoT Hardware Development with Modular Design and Toradex Collaboration

Toradex opens Geppetto prototyping toolbox directly to developers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gepetto–Altium (ASX:ALU) announces that Toradex, a leading embedded computing solution provider, has licensed the Geppetto modular design tool. Toradex users can now go straight from creating a Toradex design, to manufacturing a working printed circuit board in just one session from the Toradex website.





With Geppetto, Altium has simplified electronic engineering and removed the barrier of entry for a new breed of product inventors. Engineers and designers of all levels now have easy access to modular prototyping and rapid production, propelling electronics design for the emerging AI and IoT markets.

“The partnership with Altium allows everybody to create customized boards using a web-based ‘drag and drop designer’, no schematic and layout experience required! Currently supported are the Verdin and Colibri SoMs featuring the latest NXP i.MX 6, i.MX 7 and i.MX 8M Mini Applications Processors. The collaboration also extends into the software. Torizon, the open source easy-to-use Linux platform, can be configured to support the custom boards built with Geppetto,” said Daniel Lang, CMO, Toradex. “We look forward to enabling even more modules such as the Verdin i.MX 8M Plus featuring an integrated neural network accelerator for Machine Learning applications.”

Geppetto is a free cloud-based design tool that opens the door to electronics design for non-electrical engineers. Now Toradex users can create Geppetto-based carrier board designs for Toradex Computer-on-Modules and Single Board Computers in minutes, and have it ready to ship from 7-20 working days.

“We are thrilled Toradex is choosing to give their users the power of authorship and advanced design using Geppetto,” said W. Gordon Kruberg, M.D., head of Modular Hardware, Altium, LLC. “Geppetto is democratizing the path for electronics design.”

Geppetto Key Capabilities:

Custom Web-design tool – embedded directly into the Toradex ecosystem, Geppetto provides a simple drag and drop design platform to develop production-ready prototypes for IoT and AI applications.

embedded directly into the Toradex ecosystem, Geppetto provides a simple drag and drop design platform to develop production-ready prototypes for IoT and AI applications. Free Design, BSP, and 3D Model files On Demand – Geppetto generates EagleCAD, .BRD and .SCH files of your design on-demand, as well as instant pricing and customized device trees, datasheets and .STL models.

Geppetto generates EagleCAD, .BRD and .SCH files of your design on-demand, as well as instant pricing and customized device trees, datasheets and .STL models. Altium Viewer – With Altium Viewer embedded in the Geppetto interface, Geppetto also provides Altium Designer project files and high-quality PDF schematics.

With Altium Viewer embedded in the Geppetto interface, Geppetto also provides Altium Designer project files and high-quality PDF schematics. Rapid Manufacturing – Carrier boards designed and ordered in Geppetto reduces engineering cost and errors. Geppetto automates the PCB routing, BOM, fabs and assembly. Electronics arrive pretested, application ready, and fully assembled in 15 business days.

Register for The Innovative Drag and Drop Hardware Development for Embedded Devices Webinar, November 18th, 2020 to learn how Toradex now enables customized embedded computing solutions without the need to draw schematics and layout boards. You will be introduced to Geppetto, a web-based design tool, which lets you create a carrier board for Toradex System on Modules.

About Geppetto

Geppetto® is a free online design tool that lets almost anyone create electronic device designs. Hardware design can be created in minutes, complete with BOM documentations and pricing. Users can clone existing templates, create multiple projects, and go straight from a design to a production ready order in one session. Geppetto is an Altium product. To learn more about Geppetto’s web design tool integration into Toradex visit https://www.toradex.com/

Contacts

Press Contact

Masha V. Petrova



pr@altium.com