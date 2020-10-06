AppsFlyer Announces its Advanced Deep Linking Solution, OneLink, Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now benefit from an improved journey from email campaigns to contextual in-app experiences, creating a conversion path to boost ROI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppsFlyer, a global attribution leader, today announced it has launched OneLink, its deep linking solution, on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to send users directly from their mobile inbox to in-app experiences, helping prevent a disjointed mobile journey. AppsFlyer’s OneLink generates a single link that leads users to a mobile app or app-store. Through AppsFlyer’s OneLink, customers can now gain visibility of the entire mobile user journey post email and also leverage mobile app behavioral data to make better decisions based on real-time analytics.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, AppsFlyer’s OneLink is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FeFzXUAV.

OneLink: AppsFlyer’s Advanced Deep Linking Solution

Integrating OneLink deep links in email campaigns with Salesforce Marketing Cloud can enable customers to create an efficient user journey from mobile inbox to app. The integration boosts email conversations compared to the performance of regular links, providing richer in-app experiences. AppsFlyer’s attribution and analytics platform customers have full visibility and insights throughout the entire mobile journey post-email, which allows the ability to optimize campaign results and performance, turning prospects into loyal app users.

“ Attribution and analytics are increasingly important across campaigns and reliable data is key to unlocking ROI and optimization,” said Elad Mashiach, Chief Partnerships Officer, AppsFlyer. “ Through OneLink’s deep link integration and availability on the Salesforce AppExchange, more customers will be able to not only create enhanced user experiences but better track the effectiveness of campaigns.”

“ AppsFlyer has made the integration of our OneLink solution accessible to customers,” said Vincent Low, Partner Development Director, AppsFlyer. “ With an easy set-up process, users can immediately start using mobile deep links in their email CTAs directly from Salesforce Marketing Cloud.”

“ AppsFlyer’s OneLink is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by allowing brands to create an enhanced email-to-app experience for users,” said Woodson Martin, General Manager, Salesforce AppExchange. “ AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 7,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

