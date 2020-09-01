Arrow Electronics’ ArrowSphere Chosen by Telenor as Strategic Multi-Tier Cloud Brokerage Platform

ArrowSphere provides flexible, scalable solution for Telenor in the Nordic region to deliver new technology growth in small and medium enterprise telecoms marketplace

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor has chosen ArrowSphere as its strategic multi-cloud brokerage platform. Working with Arrow, Telenor can manage a unique catalogue of cloud offerings via ArrowSphere including IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions, and is initially delivering Microsoft 365, IBM MaaS360 and 7P MDM to both channel customers and end users in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

ArrowSphere offers Telenor the potential to generate new revenue streams through the delivery of cloud offerings for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). ArrowSphere will provide key growth opportunities for Telenor, such as new services in the field of AI and IoT solutions. Telenor will be able to onboard its own offers and software solutions within the cloud services catalogue.

“ Telenor is an early adopter within the telco industry and has recognised the benefits of integrated cloud-services via ArrowSphere for both channel customers and end users. ArrowSphere provides a cost-effective, low maintenance way of delivering value-added software and applications that help small to medium-sized businesses scale-up,” said Henrik Resting-Jeppesen, vice president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, Nordics and Eastern Europe. “ The cloud brokerage platform is a critical part of Telenor’s cloud strategy to automate the provisioning of cloud solutions and the management of its customers. ArrowSphere’s flexibility, scalability and deep integration possibilities have been key to reach Telenor’s expectations and build the infrastructure that will support Telenor’s cloud growth.”

“ ArrowSphere offers Telenor a stable, cost-efficient method for delivering software applications hosted in the cloud to our resellers and customers, and enables us to provide SMEs with the solutions they want to scale their business, delivered by a trusted telecoms provider,” said Stian Alapnes, platform advisor, Telenor Norway. “ Our customers get the software they need seamlessly which means that working with Arrow has been easy. Across the Nordic region we have strongly increased subscriptions for ArrowSphere since we started, and we are looking forward to our future business with Arrow which will see additional products and solutions.”

ArrowSphere enables the channel with a fast and efficient way to quote, order, manage, analyse and invoice a wide variety of cloud solutions. With its enhanced user experience and functionalities, the platform has been engineered to streamline the connection between cloud service providers and end customers. A dedicated ArrowSphere team helps customers manage the entire workflow and supports channel customers in building and growing their cloud practice.

