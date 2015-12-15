Ascend Announces the Acquisition of LMR Consulting, Inc

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascend Fundraising Solutions (“Ascend”) is pleased to announce that on April 23rd, 2021, it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lets Make Results (“LMR”) Consulting, Inc.

LMR, a full-service consulting company for charitable gaming, is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to work closely with non-profits to develop, implement and manage charitable raffle and lottery programs to raise funds for the needs of their organization while giving their supporters the chance to win. LMR will continue to operate as an independent entity in London, Ontario.

“At Ascend, we are relentlessly focused on delivering outstanding results and exceptional support for our customers. That’s why we are thrilled to have Rita Fieder and her team join our Ascend brand and bring their shared values of excellence and over 35 years of lottery program experience to the table.” said Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend.

Through LMR, Ascend will be able to support even more not for profits in North America and the United Kingdom looking to take advantage of the rapid growth in online raffle and lottery-based fundraising with full end-to-end program management.

“We’ve been impressed by the Ascend team and their focus on excellence. We believe that our turnkey solution, powered by Ascend’s industry leading technology, will drive significant online revenue and donor acquisition for our customers – making our value proposition that much stronger,” said Rita Fieder, President of LMR.

About Ascend FS

Ascend Fundraising Solutions is the world’s premier provider of online gaming-based charitable fundraising solutions. Ascend’s fully licensed 50-50, Catch the Ace, and Sweepstakes solutions have helped more than 500 charitable partners build and diversify their donor bases and collectively raise over $850 million. Established in 2008, Ascend FS is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and the UK. To learn more, visit www.ascendfs.com

Contacts

Daniel Lewis



Chief Executive Officer



(416) 479-3873



dlewis@orangecap.com