BEN Global Airdrop to Galvanize Thousands of Students in September

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Blockchain Education Network (BEN) has announced the next iteration of its yearly airdrop, an educational campaign and event where students and blockchain clubs at academic institutions from around the world receive digital assets that introduce them to blockchain technology. The campaign starts on September 1st, and for 28 days students from across the world will be able to sign up for the airdrop. On September 29, the airdrop will be distributed during a global Zoom party hosted by the BEN executive team.





The transition across campuses switching to remote learning has made the airdrop especially important. BEN is an international community that has educated students, professors, and alumni since 2014 about the potential of blockchain technology. Members are provided with discussion forums and meetups, free special access to conferences and hackathons, and over four years of educational content. The network includes blockchain clubs from Rutgers University, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Berkeley, and University of Michigan all the way to İstanbul Bilgi, IIT Bombay, and Tsinghua University.

“We’re excited to offer the Rutgers Business School Blockchain Hub and Rutgers students another opportunity to learn first hand about the digital asset space. This experience will help prepare them for a future where this technology will be essential in business transactions of all kinds. Proud to be working with BEN to make it happen!” – Chris Buren, Rutgers Business School Blockchain Hub president.

“BEN Turkey is participating in the BEN Global Airdrop which will help students learn about the digital asset space and why it’s needed. We will be giving this airdrop to our 5 existing blockchain clubs at Bahçeşehir, İstanbul, Sabancı, İstanbul Bilgi, and Kocaeli universities. With this opportunity, we also aim to reach new students from universities in Turkey that don’t have blockchain clubs yet.” – Müge Sarıtaş, BEN Turkey marketing coordinator.

“Making blockchain education more accessible to high-schoolers is crucial to prevent falling behind as a diverse range of industries are adopting blockchain. BEN’s latest airdrop aims to engage high-schoolers through a more accessible medium.” – Adit Gupta, BEN student ambassador at Reseda Charter High School in Los Angeles, CA.

Every year, BEN coordinates a series of programs and events with the help of partners to educate and empower its 2,350+ students and alumni. The BEN Global Airdrop allows students to engage with blockchain by downloading a digital wallet, setting up an account on specific exchanges and other platforms, and becoming familiar with what it means to exchange value over the internet. This year, students will be given Bitcoin (BTC), provided by GDA Capital, and GAME Credits (GAME) tokens, an ERC20 that represents a new standard in digital assets for the gaming industry. BEN encourages other digital asset projects who want to engage academic institutions to reach out to get involved.

GAME Credits, a blockchain gaming network and one of this year’s main supporters, has allocated $5,000 USD worth of ERC20 tokens for 1,000 students. This will help students understand how their favorite video games could benefit from having internal, blockchain-based currencies.

“BEN has been a leader in blockchain education and empowerment for many years now. GAME Credits also believes in investing in the future and education and working with institutions of higher learning is a large part of our culture. It only makes sense to take part in the BEN Global Airdrop, which helps further the ethos that BEN has established of cultivating the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs” – Jason Cassidy, CEO of GAME Credits.

The BEN Global Airdrop is an initiative developed in partnership with the GDA Group of Companies, an institution that fosters financial technology, blockchain, digital assets, and other disruptive technology businesses.

About BEN

The Blockchain Education Network (BEN) is a global network of blockchain students, clubs, professors, and alumni founded in 2014. BEN provides accessible blockchain educational resources, free and discounted conference tickets, jobs and internship opportunities, as well as an online and offline community for all its members. BEN has over 2,350 students who have gone through the program across 400 universities in over 96 countries. BEN’s team is spread across the USA, Canada, Italy, Turkey, India, Colombia, Australia, Dubai, Vietnam, and more.

For more information, visit www.blockchainedu.org

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital (GDA), the capital markets arm of the GDA Group of Companies, was founded by MLG Blockchain & Secure Digital Markets in 2019 bringing together 50+ years of digital asset focused capital markets, trading and financial technology experience. GDA also has a private equity and GDA ventures division to provide end-to-end solutions to disruptive and cutting-edge blockchain projects. GDA acts as the bridge between institutional capital into disruptive technology markets and has executed over $1 billion in transactions.

For more information:

GDA Group

GDA Capital

GDA Ventures

Secure Digital Markets

MLG Blockchain

About GAME Credits

GAME Credits (GAME) is the original in-game currency focused on eSports and the NFT (digitable) economy. With the power of blockchain technology, gamers can now have full ownership over all of in-game items allowing to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GAME Credits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games and be rewarded with GAME Rewards from those they stake on, making it much more than just an in-game currency.

For more information, please visit www.gamecredits.org

Contacts

Erick Pinos



President, Blockchain Education Network



erick@blockchainedu.org