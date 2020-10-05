Bigfinite is Now Aizon

The new brand reinforces the company’s strength with pharma while expanding to other highly regulated industries with industrial-grade, GxP artificial intelligence and data solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Bigfinite, Inc. (Bigfinite), the leading manufacturing artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics platform company for pharma and biotech, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Aizon (pronounced “ey-zuhn”), effective, October 5, 2020. The change highlights Aizon’s expertise in providing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities and reflects the expansion of the company mission to serve additional regulated industries including animal health, cosmetics, medical devices, specialty chemicals, nutraceuticals, and food and beverage.

John Vitalie, Chief Executive Officer of Aizon, said, “This is a symbol of change, not a change of symbol. Markets are increasingly in need of advanced artificial intelligence, flexible IoT data acquisition, compliant data lakes, deep learning and other industrial-grade technologies. Aizon is well positioned to help those manufacturing sectors meet stringent regulatory requirements and extract deeper understanding of complex processes, which ultimately leads to new sources of value. This is especially critical as the demand to scale production with even more efficiency increases—as we see with pharma and other regulated industries.”

In addition to market expansion, Aizon is launching AI Consulting Services, designed to work both collaboratively with system integrators and independently, with a focus on achieving results and value from AI/ML. Aizon’s deep understanding of how to apply AI in a manufacturing setting at industrial scale is available for any customer journey, even if AI is a longer term pursuit. Often the ‘first phase’ challenge is overcoming barriers created by data silos.

Aizon AI Consulting Services will include executive strategy workshops and blueprint services designed to help companies align the practical implementation of AI/ML with their current scope and future vision of manufacturing operations and quality systems.

“We are partnering and meeting our customers where they are, to help them and their stakeholders undergo digital transformation on their own timeline and based on their definition of value,” Vitalie said. “The ultimate goal is to leverage our scalable platform to deliver smart and compliant manufacturing.”

The company’s headquarters is in San Francisco, with a development office in Barcelona, Spain. To learn more about Aizon, its GxP AI technology, services, and Partner Ecosystem, please visit the new website, www.aizon.ai.

About Aizon

Aizon is an AI software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

