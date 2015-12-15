Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems Report, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision

Evaluation based on company’s market expertise, partnerships, industry strategy, and machine learning capabilities, among other criteria

Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering supply chain planning solutions, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., as a Leader in the recently released Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems1 based on the “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision” axes. Blue Yonder attributes this position to its TMS solution and its LuminateTM Platform, which combined offer advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) planning capabilities, data management and integration.

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader 10 consecutive times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS2. In the 2021 report, Blue Yonder was positioned among a total of four vendors in the Leaders quadrant. The company’s position as a Leader with the furthest position on the Completeness of Vision axis represents the company’s strengths and cautions in market understanding, offering strategy and vertical/industry strategy, among other criteria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the way third party logistics (3PL) companies, shippers, retailers, and manufacturers depend on their TMS solutions. To be successful, companies need far greater visibility and the ability to integrate with enhanced carrier marketplaces. Blue Yonder’s TMS powered by Luminate Platform offers companies solutions that meet the needs of the ever-evolving market and their customers,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “As we continue to innovate and extend our transportation management capabilities, we remain committed to our strategy by growing our ecosystem of developers and partners, including multiple carrier networks and IoT providers. This provides our customers with the solutions they need to fulfill their potential, especially when faced with change and challenge.”

In addition, according to the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems report3, Blue Yonder’s TMS solution scored in the top nine out of 15 vendors evaluated across all use cases and is positioned highest in Level 4 Complexity Use Case (4.43/5).

Blue Yonder’s TMS enables companies to transform their transportation operations by managing end-to-end business processes from modeling to planning to last-mile delivery. Blue Yonder’s logistics network provides shippers with better out-of-the-box connectivity and modernized service offerings from rate and capacity provisioning to tendering, freight tracking and financial services. Combined with Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, which provides AI-powered intelligence and real-time data, TMS offers customers with visibility into inbound and outbound transportation needs along with supplier and carrier collaboration tools, delivering a comprehensive assessment of the opportunities available across their entire supply chain network.

“Blue Yonder’s TMS capabilities have enabled us to offer our customers optimal planning and much greater control to ensure complete and timely deliveries, as well as optimizing our customers’ supply chain networks by adding intelligence to TMS through the network design and modeling solutions,” said Néstor del Río, director of engineering and transformation, Grupo TRAXIÓN.

A new innovation introduced by Blue Yonder that is built on Luminate Platform and interconnected with TMS is the dynamic price discovery service that provides real-time digital connectivity for freight management, reduces shipping costs, and increases profitability for shippers and freight carriers. Luminate Platform combines data from both internal and external sources – spanning shippers’ digital supply chain ecosystems – to leverage both AI and ML, enabling companies to make smarter and more actionable business decisions.

With this latest Gartner Transportation Management System Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports4 covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management. Blue Yonder has been named a Leader in these latter two Magic Quadrants for five consecutive years.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

