BrainChip Releases Third Episode in ‘This is our Mission’ Series

Conversation with Company’s founder and CTO Peter van der Made among the highlight of monthly podcast

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Peter van der Made, BrainChip’s founder and Chief Technology Officer, will be the latest subject in the “This is our Mission” series of podcasts designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress. The podcast will be available through the Company’s website, www.brainchipinc.com, as well as across all major podcast platforms Tuesday, 2 February, at 4 p.m. U.S. PST.

Hosted by BrainChip CEO Louis DiNardo, the third episode in the series highlights Peter van der Made’s success in being at the forefront of computer innovation and invention for 45 years. He designed the first generations of digital neuromorphic devices on which BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor is based, and holds its patent. His book, Higher Intelligence: How to Create a Functional Artificial Brain, published in 2013, describes the architecture of the brain from a computer science perspective. He remains actively involved in the design of the next generation of Akida chips and in research on advanced neuromorphic architectures.

“Even with all of the advancements I have seen in the computing industry over the past nearly half a century, I’m still in awe with the possibilities that can be achieved in the progress to come,” said Peter van der Made. “We are at an inflection point in moving data – and intelligent actions based on that data – from a centralized hub to devices at the edge. Our focus here at BrainChip remains how we advance that journey and how we progress to providing solutions that overcome the challenges of computing in neural network environments. I’m excited to share my thoughts and experiences to audiences of the BrainChip podcast.”

Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control, and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast will continue as a monthly event and is intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press, and investors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

