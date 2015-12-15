Building Engines Bolsters Leadership Team to Fuel Product Momentum & Growth

New chief technology officer, chief product officer and VP of marketing will continue executing company vision to modernize CRE through leading building operations platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#buildingoperations—Building Engines, the leading provider of building operations software for modern commercial real estate (CRE), today announced that it has appointed Mahesh Nair as chief technology officer, Daniel Russo as chief product officer and Brendan Cournoyer as vice president of marketing, further bolstering its already deep executive leadership roster.

Together these executive hires bring decades of experience leading successful product roadmap and go-to-market initiatives—experience that will be critical as the company targets another record growth year in 2021. This marks the first time Building Engines has had both a CTO and CPO, underscoring the organization’s aggressive approach to driving product development and innovation, as well as its continued dedication to both technological and operational excellence.

“We are dedicated to serving our customers and the CRE industry at the highest level,” said Tim Curran, CEO, Building Engines. “Mahesh, Daniel and Brendan all bring refreshing perspectives to our company vision, and it’s incredibly exciting to have professionals with such unique experience join our team. We’re confident their passion for innovation and delivering value to the market will have a huge impact as we continue toward our goal of transforming the building operations landscape.”

As CTO, Nair brings deep knowledge and experience in building highly reliable, scalable and secure products in areas like internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet-scale distributed systems. With over 25 years of software development experience, he has helped scale organizations to hundreds of globally distributed engineers. At Building Engines, he will focus on introducing disruptive technologies and innovations to further extend the company’s competitive edge in the CRE market.

“Sound architecture, strong engineering culture and good product discipline are the foundations of successful product companies. And to make that happen you need strong and collaborative teams,” said Nair. “At Building Engines, we have a great team, and this is an area we will continue to invest in. From the very start, I’ve been impressed with the platform and forward-thinking approach—and we are just getting started.”

In the chief product officer role, Russo will focus on continuing to advance the company’s roadmap for Prism, the CRE industry’s most innovative, comprehensive platform for building operations. Prior to joining Building Engines, Russo ran product management at software companies in the travel, events and hospitality industries, most recently at Vista Equity-backed Cvent and Lanyon Solutions.

“The CRE industry is ready for innovation like we are developing at Building Engines,” said Russo. “In conjunction with the engineering team, who are continuing to build the best operations solution for the industry, I’m confident the product management team’s robust efforts will ensure we’re mapping to Building Engines’ visionary corporate strategy.”

Rounding out Building Engines’ leadership team additions, Cournoyer will serve the company as its vice president of marketing, where he will work to further advance the company’s position as the recognized and most trusted leader in building operations technology. Cournoyer has led a career spanning more than 15 years and brings extensive experience driving innovative marketing programs in areas ranging from content and brand to lead generation and digital to product marketing and public relations.

For more information on Building Engines’ team and its leading CRE building operations platform, Prism, visit www.buildingengines.com.

About Building Engines

Building Engines improves net operating income across the world’s most successful Commercial Real Estate portfolios. Our customers increase their revenue, deliver the best occupant experience, and reduce their operating costs using our innovative building operations software platform. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City and Scottsdale, Building Engines is developing, acquiring and partnering to address long-standing problems in building operations. Today, more than 850 customers—including Beacon Capital Partners, Cushman & Wakefield and SL Green—rely on Building Engines to manage critical operational needs across more than 3 billion square feet and 30,000+ properties worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.buildingengines.com.

