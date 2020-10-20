ByteDance (TikTok) Uses Elliptic Labs Technology for New Smartphone

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–ByteDance (the company behind TikTok) and Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS-MM) announced today the release of a new smartphone, Smartisan Nut R2, that relies on Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor to enable its bezel-free design. Elliptic Labs first reported the agreement for this design win in July 2020, and the smartphone officially launched today. It is available for purchase immediately.

The success of Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY Virtual Proximity Sensor’s is due to the company’s Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, which combines AI and ultrasound to create software-based virtual smart sensors. These sensors let OEMs across the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive industries construct unique user experiences and simplify device design.

“We are thrilled to work with ByteDance to deliver innovative features for their latest smartphone. Our customers see huge benefits with our technology, which is why more smartphone manufacturers continue to adopt our AI software platform. By replacing hardware sensors, we help reduce costs and simplify the supply chain. It is also easy for OEMs to add additional features with a simple software upgrade,” explains Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “This is why customers in the smartphone market and other verticals continue to work with us on their new products.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

