C-Sweet Webinar: “How We Can Make Difference” Part Three in a Series on Why Diversity Matters

Oct 1st Event Features Business Experts Discussing Solutions to Change Race Relations in Business

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-Sweet®, a rapidly growing organization with a mission to foster and renew executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry in partnership with the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), today announced a new Webinar – “How We Can Make a Difference” – set for Thursday, October 1, at 11:30 AM PDT.

With highly-charged racial events happening this summer and COVID-19 “work from home” guidelines, face-to-face meaningful conversations with management and staff on resolving issues of race and philanthropy are more difficult than ever. How can we, as individuals and corporations of all sizes, make a difference when the issues feel so large? This event explores possible solutions.

C-Sweet has assembled two non-profits, Thrive Scholars (formerly SCS Noonan Scholars) and Zonta International, as well as a representative from the Zenith Insurance company, for a panel discussion discussing their work and how corporations and individuals can make a difference.

“With all the issues polarizing the country, we wondered how we as individuals, or as companies, can make a difference,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc, an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “We invited Thrive and Zonta, two non-profits focused on solutions, to discuss the scope of their work and how to get companies and individuals involved.”

“We found that many well-known corporations are teaming with non-profits to help make the world a better place,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “We want to explore this type of partnership and, by doing so, hopefully show others how to do this right if they’re not sure of what direction to take.”

This program is the third in a three part series C-Sweet produced in response to the national outcry over racial injustice. The first program discussed Racial Relations in the Workplace, the second explored Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) in business, and this session examines how we as individuals and companies can make a difference.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this program include Key Information Systems (a Converge Company), Interpublic Group (IPG) and Google.

Panelists include:

Martha Sanchez, Executive Director, Thrive Scholars

Christi Matthews, Regional Director, Zonta International

Eden Feder, EVP Human Resources, Zenith Insurance Company

Lois Ungar, Chief Financial Officer, SBL Ventures

Registration and Featured Non-Profits

To register for this free online event, to go https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

Thrive Scholars helps high-achieving under-represented students graduate from top colleges and achieve career potential. https://www.thrivescholars.org/

Zonta International stands for women’s rights. Zonta is an advocate for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. www.Zonta.org

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

The WSTA facilitates educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Management, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members. The WSTA hosts virtual and in person seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA’s educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events. For more information, please see: www.WSTA.org

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level relationships for business development, collaboration and expanded career paths. The group focuses on creating expanded professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to foster innovation. The group creates new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing individual projects and your business.

C-Sweet women support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal development.

The organization offers exclusive educational networking events, panels and keynotes regularly. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send email to: CSweetExecs@gmail.com . To join C-sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.

