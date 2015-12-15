CLG and Logitech G Announce Marketing Partnership

Logitech G Named Official Peripherals Partner for CLG Red

Logitech G Brand Integration Throughout Team Broadcasts and on Team Jersey

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLG, a top-tier North American esports organization, and Logitech G, a leading innovator in gaming technologies and gear, have announced a multi-year partnership that names Logitech G the Official Peripherals Partner for CLG Red, which includes CLG’s CS:GO Team, and female players and content creators in Valorant and Chess. Logitech G will play a key role in marketing elements for CLG Red and be featured on all CLG Red jerseys, throughout broadcasts of competitions and across all of the team digital channels.

CLG and Logitech G have always been dedicated to diversity and inclusion in gaming. CLG was one of the first organizations to launch a professional female esports team. CLG Red Team competitions are currently broadcasted on CLG’s Twitch channel. Logitech G is committed to diversity and inclusion in gaming, enabling us to bring together people with different perspectives, skills and ideas to drive innovation.

“ Over the last few years, the gaming industry has made great strides to advance diversity and inclusion. It’s an ongoing journey and one that Logitech G is committed to. Part of that commitment is for brands like us to step forward and provide the support for female professional esports teams to showcase their talents and highlight the opportunities available to women esports players. Today, we’re proud to announce an official sponsorship of CLG Red which includes CLG’s CS:GO Team, and female players and content creators in Valorant and Chess,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G.

“ In selecting a partner who will become so deeply ingrained in both CLG and our Red Team, one of our key considerations was that organization’s alignment with our values,” said Dan Fleeter, COO, CLG. “ We are committed to growing professional women’s esports, which should be a goal for the entire esports community, and we are so pleased that Logitech shares that vision with CLG. I’m excited to see what we build together.”

As a part of this partnership, Logitech G will receive brand integration throughout each CLG Red broadcast, play an active role in broadcast marketing materials and have the opportunity to conduct in-broadcast sweepstakes and additional promotions. In addition, Logitech G and CLG will partner on an original content series around the CLG Red Team during competitions, league play and highlight the players and coaching staff. CLG Red Team members and personnel will make several appearances on behalf of Logitech.

About CLG

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech

