Committed to Preparing Americans for the Digital Workforce, DeVry University Offers New Certificate Programs in Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT)

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With technology and automation dramatically changing the way Americans work, DeVry University is committed to addressing the need for workers to reskill in order to keep pace with the rate of technological change. Today, DeVry announced that it is expanding its certificate program offerings to include Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) to underscore the university’s Mission to close society’s opportunity gap and prepare learners to thrive in an ever-changing digital workforce.

In October 2020, Microsoft Corp reported IoT adoption surged to 91 percent of companies using IoT from 85 percent in 2019. Likewise, 57 percent of companies are leveraging Cloud-based applications more than expected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep pace with rapid expansion in cloud-based application and IoT adoption, DeVry will be offering the following new certificate programs beginning in May 2021:

Cloud Computing – prepare students with the fundamental skills needed to improve business productivity by learning how to design, deploy and manage cloud solutions.

Internet of Things (IoT) – helps students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to implement, configure, and manage IoT systems.

These programs use a project-based learning approach leveraging physical devices and cloud-based resources. Each 40 credit hour certificate can be earned in as few as 16 months* as standalone credentials and elements of the curriculum aligns to IT industry certifications that helps prepare students to pursue certain IT certification exams, including: CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Comp TIA Linux+, Comp TIA Network+​, Comp TIA Cloud+​, CompTIA Security+​, Comp TIA A+**​ and MTA-Python.

“Our new certificates programs are designed to address the continuous technological change happening in the world today,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “For 90 years, DeVry has embraced its tech heritage and now, more than ever, we want to demonstrate our commitment to innovative programs that help empower students to meaningfully improve their lives, communities and workplaces.”

*Not including breaks. Assumes year round, full time enrollment.

**The CompTIA A+ industry certification is not applicable to the Cloud Computing certificate.

New certificates expand DeVry’s current technology-driven certificate programs

Earning a certificate can help students hone their digital skills and remain relevant and thriving in the workforce. The Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) certificate programs are the latest addition in a series of tech certificates DeVry has introduced since 2020, including:

Information Technology (IT) Essentials – This certificate program prepares students with fundamental skills applicable to a variety entry-level IT roles. Elements of the curriculum helps prepares students to pursue industry certifications, such as CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA’s Cloud+, CompTIA’s LINUX+, Microsoft’s Technology Associate (MTA) – Python and more.

Networking Essentials – Students learn how organizations and businesses are networked to exchange and secure information. Elements of the technology curriculum simultaneously helps prepares students to pursue industry certifications, such as CompTIA Network+ and the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA).

Programming Essentials – Students learn to write code and create applications using industry-recognized programming languages, like Python. Elements of the technology curriculum helps prepares students to seek industry certifications, such as CompTIA’s LINUX+ and Microsoft’s Technology Associate (MTA) – Python.

Cyber Security – Students develop the critical skills needed to design strategies to protect information, infrastructure and brands against the threat of cyberattacks.

Software Design and Solutions is designed to help students build essential knowledge of programming, database concepts, and implement design strategies toward the development of applications.

Data Mining and Analytics prepares students with the skills needed to build, verify, and test data models to make data-driven decisions in any industry.

Web and Mobile Application Development teaches students the specialized knowledge that is important in the development of interactive desktop and mobile applications.

Each of the technology-driven programs include three key components:

Certification-aligned curriculum : Elements of the program align to industry certifications and helps prep students to pursue certification exams, (i.e., CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA Linux+ and Microsoft Technical Associate – Python.)

: Elements of the program align to industry certifications and helps prep students to pursue certification exams, (i.e., CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA Linux+ and Microsoft Technical Associate – Python.) Project-based Learning. A project-based learning approach leveraging physical devices and cloud-based resources.

A project-based learning approach leveraging physical devices and cloud-based resources. Stackability: After earning a certificate, every course can be applied towards a qualifying degree program, if the student wishes to continue.

“We are committed to helping bridge the technology gap and reskill today’s workforce,” said Bose. “Our certificate programs are skills-focused and anchored in technology to help students learn the core fundamentals of their field. Newly acquired tech skills can often be applied in the workplace as they are learned.”

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more, visit devry.edu.

