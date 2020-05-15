CONN’S ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conn’s, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#classaction–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) securities September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer that sells branded durable consumer goods. Conn’s has two reportable segments: (i) retail, which includes product categories such as furniture, home appliance, consumer electronics, and home office; and (ii) credit, which includes the Company’s in-house consumer credit programs.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn’s reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn’s attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which “reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.85 per share, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019.

The complaint, filed on May 15, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

