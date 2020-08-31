Cubic’s M3X-APP Server Completes VMware Certification

Server now certified to run VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division successfully completed VMware compatibility testing for its M3X-APP application server and is now listed in the VMware Compatibility Guide. Cubic joins an exclusive group of companies that have successfully demonstrated complete compatibility with the most recent release of VMware vSphere ESXi 7.0.





“We strive to maintain our newest server platforms with VMware’s hardware compatibility requirements,” said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Rugged IoT Solutions, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “Our dense compute in a small form factor coupled with VMware’s ESXi platform, allows our customers to leverage their investments in virtualization at the edge of the battlefield.”

The VMware Compatibility Guide is a list of tools and products that work with the VMware hypervisor. VMware works with vendors to test their software with different hardware models, versions, etc. The compatibility testing provides enterprises with seals of approvals when they are specifying new equipment to support the VMware infrastructure. The VMware compatibility for the M3X-APP will enable virtualization in the tactical cloud with the most current version of VMware.

