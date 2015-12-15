Elliptic Labs’ Launches AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, INNER BEAUTY® on Xiaomi’s Global Flagship Mi 11 Smartphone

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, has once again been chosen to power Xiaomi’s (HKSE: 1810.HK) flagship smartphone’s elegant bezel-less design. Xiaomi, the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer, has announced the global launch of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11 smartphone. Elliptic Labs had previously announced the launch of the Mi 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11, the first smartphone released with Elliptic partner Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, is highlighted by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY.

“Working closely with Xiaomi to launch best-in-class flagship smartphones that are being sold globally with our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform demonstrates how valuable the market views our technology,” explained Elliptic CEO Laila Danielsen. “We’ve experienced firsthand Xiaomi’s meteoric rise since our first collaboration (of the Mi Mix 2 smartphone) in 2016, growing together by producing industry leading products and user experiences.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taipei, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

