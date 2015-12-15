Entrust Unveils Public Key Infrastructure-as-a-Service to Secure and Simplify Journey to the Cloud

Entrust PKIaaS delivers key infrastructure security as part of as-a-Service evolution

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, today announced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) as-a-Service. The next generation of its high-assurance PKI, Entrust PKIaaS is secure, quick to deploy, scales on-demand, and runs in the cloud. This service helps reduce complexity and enhance the security of an organization’s cloud applications.

Entrust PKI as a Service (PKIaaS) simplifies cloud migration with pre-built secure solutions that are ready to implement quickly and efficiently, backed by more than 25 years of Entrust PKI expertise and innovation. The PKIaaS architecture allows customers to scale on-demand, while maintaining simplicity by reducing on-premise services, applications, and software for use cases such as Active Directory PKI Service and Private TLS/SSL ACME Service.

The Entrust PKIaaS delivers four key benefits:

Scale: Modern use cases require more certificates and shorter life certificates. PKIaaS is a high performance, cloud-native system that grows as required with nearly limitless capacity, and supported by expert Entrust professional services.

Modern use cases require more certificates and shorter life certificates. PKIaaS is a high performance, cloud-native system that grows as required with nearly limitless capacity, and supported by expert Entrust professional services. Speed: A customer’s PKI needs to operate fast and run where it does business. PKIaaS deploys and expands within minutes, delivering a quick solution to secure a range of business use cases.

A customer’s PKI needs to operate fast and run where it does business. PKIaaS deploys and expands within minutes, delivering a quick solution to secure a range of business use cases. Security: PKIaaS provides the assurance customers expect from Entrust, with dedicated CAs and keys protected in Entrust datacenters, secured by nShield HSMs.

PKIaaS provides the assurance customers expect from Entrust, with dedicated CAs and keys protected in Entrust datacenters, secured by nShield HSMs. Simplicity: Management becomes more challenging as deployments diversify and use cases grow more complex. Entrust PKIaaS manages the PKI so customers don’t have to. It’s managed and deployed from the Entrust Central Certificate Services portal allowing customers to manage their public and private certificate estate in one easy to use location.

The launch is part of the wider range of Entrust as-a-Service offerings, an evolution that’s designed to provide organizations with simplicity, security, speed, and scalability as they migrate to the cloud. Together, these applications secure critical and complex digital security and identity use cases with turnkey cloud services that are easy to consume and backed by experts. Additionally, PKIaaS supports other use cases like credential based authentication and integrates seamlessly with Entrust HSMs, providing a clear and trusted roadmap for their cloud deployments.

“As customers migrate to the cloud, their security and identity needs to go with them. Entrust is a pioneer in certificate solutions that enable trust between people, systems and things across public and private environments. By bringing Entrust PKI technology and experience to the cloud, PKIaaS provides a secure identity foundation with the scale, speed and simplicity required for businesses rapidly migrating critical services to the cloud,” said Jon Ferguson, Product Management Director of PKI & IoT at Entrust. “Leveraging our secure datacenters, and managed by Entrust experts, our ‘born in the cloud’ solutions secure a wide range of critical security and identity use cases with turnkey cloud services making it quick and easy to deploy.”

Additional Information

Product page: PKI-as-a-Service

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

Contacts

Ken Kadet, VP, Public Relations



952-937-1154 | ken.kadet@entrust.com