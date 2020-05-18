Esri Provides Free Mapping Software for Women in GIS

Nonprofit Organization’s Members Can Access Location Intelligence Technology at No Cost

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that it will be making its software available to Women in GIS (WiGIS). The company is offering WiGIS members a free, one-year, home-use subscription to ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Pro.

Esri seeks to foster a diverse and inclusive geospatial community where people of all backgrounds are empowered to solve the world’s greatest challenges using GIS. It is committed to increasing representation in the geospatial field and supporting organizations like Women in GIS, which helps underrepresented groups overcome barriers to thrive.

“Women in GIS is incredibly thankful for the support Esri has provided to our organization and our membership,” said Saskia Cohick, president of Women in GIS. “This particular offer provides our membership access to advanced industry-standard technology they might not have otherwise and affords the organization additional tools to further its mission.”

WiGIS is a nonprofit organization comprised of a global network of women helping each other start and navigate their geospatial careers. In 2018, Esri founder and president Jack Dangermond received an inquiry from the then new organization, and was happy to answer the call to support the group.

“We have always sought to create a more equitable environment for women in the geospatial field,” said Dangermond. “Esri is proud to have helped foster Women in GIS as an advocate for inclusive workplaces in technology, where representation might be lacking. We believe that diverse perspectives are essential to building a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Now officially a 501(c)(6) (nonprofit organization), WiGIS is an international, professional, and social advocacy group. The organization’s mission is to serve as a safe place for women from all geospatial fields to work toward overcoming job discrimination, lower pay, professional isolation, and other common barriers women face.

For more information about Women in GIS, please visit womeningis.wildapricot.org/About-Us.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com