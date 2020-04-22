Esri User Conference 2020 to be a Virtual Event

Annual Gathering is Reimagined

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS–Today Esri, the world’s largest mapping and GIS organization, announced that its Annual User Conference, normally held in San Diego, California, will move to a completely virtual format. This event will take place July 13-15, 2020.

The Esri User Conference (Esri UC) began forty years ago at the organization’s Redlands campus with only a handful of participants. This gathering is now the largest of its kind, bringing together technology innovators, executives, educators, scientists and many thousands of users seeking to solve challenges in their own organizations using Esri’s advanced technology.

“While not being together with our users and partners is a great disappointment to me personally, we are working hard to create an amazing event that will continue to move our community forward,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “I have watched the Esri UC grow, evolve and improve, and I know this year will be no exception. My sense is that this experience will help us all learn even more about what makes our community so special.”

Registration for the virtual Esri UC is complimentary for all Esri users. The virtual format will enable these users to allow an unlimited number of attendees from across their organizations to participate.

Esri will offer live components during the Plenary Session, Esri technical sessions, and the Esri Showcase, including opportunities for networking, collaboration, and real-time interaction with Esri experts. User presentations and perennial favorite, the Map Gallery, will be featured digitally. A library of recorded sessions and demos will be available as an ongoing resource.

“I am inspired by the amazing work our users are doing in responding to COVID-19,” continued Dangermond. “They are helping save lives and change the course of this pandemic. I appreciate their understanding and patience as we navigate this challenging moment, and I look forward to being with our user community in July.”

Learn more about the Virtual UC here.

