First Complete Home Cinema Bundles with Hisense TVs, WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter and Platin Audio 5.1 Speakers Available at Retail

Electronic Express now retailing the first complete home cinema system bundles featuring WiSA Certified™ audio components and Hisense 4K TVs for truly immersive theater experiences in the home

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that consumer electronics retailer Electronic Express is now offering multiple home cinema bundles complete with smart TVs from WiSA member Hisense, the newly launched WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, and the WiSA Certified™ Monaco 5.1 home cinema speaker system with virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities. The bundles start as low as $999.95 (US MSRP) and are now available for purchase directly from Electronic Express.





“We’re excited to deliver groundbreaking offers with WiSA speaker products, like the unique and affordable Hisense TV bundle options with Platin Monaco and the WiSA SoundSend,” said Abe Yazdian of Electronic Express. Aasma Shrestha of Electronic Express also noted, “WiSA is becoming a growing home cinema category based on the Association’s work with leading WiSA member brands like Hisense, Klipsch, Enclave and Platin Audio whose products are popular on ElectronicExpress.com.”

For the first time, consumers can purchase complete home theater systems with robust WiSA Certified wireless audio and the stunning visual clarity and content accessibility of a 4K smart TV that start at under $1,000 and offer savings ranging from $200 to $500. These tremendous value-meets-quality bundles are the first of their kind in the industry and enable anyone to own and experience amazing home cinema with immersive, theater-quality audio that can be set up in minutes.

Electronic Express is selling four bundles complete with Hisense 4K smart TVs ranging from 43-75 inches. The compact Monaco speakers from Platin Audio are Tuned by THX and perfectly combine high-definition audio quality, modern design and robust wireless audio connections. The included WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter works with any smart TV, including those from Hisense, via an ARC/eARC connection and wirelessly transmits high-resolution audio to the Monaco speakers. SoundSend transmits high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio and decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos audio. SoundSend also provides advanced tuning capabilities via a mobile application including My Zone which calibrates the home cinema system by adjusting the sound from each speaker to suit the room’s acoustics and create a sweet spot where the best possible sound can be experienced.

“WiSA is driven by interoperability and the easy creation of amazing entertainment experiences and these offerings are a testament to the continued category impact and innovation by the Association and our members,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “We’re thrilled retailers like Electronic Express are embracing the market potential and appeal of these bundle opportunities to offer consumers a high fidelity audio experience with a simple connection to get the most from their movies, music, sports and games.”

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

