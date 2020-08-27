Former Texas Instruments Executive David Heacock Joins The Detection Group Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–The Detection Group is pleased to announce the appointment of David K. Heacock to its Board of Directors. Heacock’s appointment as an independent director replaced Philip Rettger who stepped down from the Board.

“I am really excited about joining The Detection Group for many reasons,” Heacock commented. “First, The Trident IoT cloud-based, wireless water leak detection platform has demonstrated steady growth and is currently protecting over 400 commercial buildings from damaging water leaks. But equally important is the monumental recognition the company has garnered for being the first, and only, wireless water leak detection platform for commercial buildings ever to receive coveted FM Approval. I am so glad to be a part of it.

“Our Trident wireless system is easy to install in any size or age of building, saves engineering time by precisely pinpointing the source of leaks before they cause damage, remotely notifies concerned personnel of any water events, even if the building is idle, and will reduce losses incurred by building owners and insurance carriers alike. In fact, some insurance carriers may even provide premium discounts if the system is installed. So everybody wins!”

“Dave is a visionary, pragmatic and accomplished businessman, with both successful start-up experience and top management responsibilities at Texas Instruments, a Fortune 500 Company,” said Laurie Conner, President and CEO of The Detection Group. “We are confident his experience, enthusiasm and contributions to our Board will be invaluable to our future growth.”

Heacock has more than 30 years’ experience in new product development and business management across several semiconductor companies. He helped Benchmarq Microelectronics become a successful semiconductor start-up in the area of Battery Management before joining Texas Instruments in 1999 through their acquisition of Unitrode Corporation. He then held senior positions within Texas Instruments, retiring in 2017 as Sr. Vice President of their Silicon Valley Analog Group (formerly National Semiconductor).

Recently Heacock served as Executive Chairman of StreamMosaic, a successful AI/ML start-up focused on semiconductor process improvement until they were acquired by PDF Solutions in April 2019. He continues to be involved in The Band of Angels, a Palo Alto angel investor group.

He earned his MBA from the University of North Texas and his B.S. in Engineering and Management from Clarkson University. He serves on the Board of Trustees for Clarkson University.

About The Detection Group:

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA with regional offices in San Diego and Chicago, The Detection Group is the leader in providing water security solutions to commercial properties. In addition to the Trident System, it has developed automatic water shut off valves for instant damage control and proprietary software for capturing and analyzing leak event data that can be used to help customers and the building industry identify and act to improve potential leak prone zones.

Contacts

Kelsie Tuttle



Marketing Manager



ktuttle@thedetectiongroup.com

415-941-LEAK