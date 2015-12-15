FXhome – the tech company fuelling good causes with creativity

In the last year, the FXhome community has raised over $250K for good causes including Make a Wish and WaterAid.

London, UK (March 15th, 2021) – FXhome has always been about making creative tools accessible to everyone, regardless of budget or skillset. By democratizing filmmaking and video creation, FXhome has become more like a community than just a software company. Now, their users have a chance to give back and make a positive impact on the wider world through their support of FXhome’s free software.

Back in January 2020, FXhome introduced a ‘Pay-What-You-Want’ model for the already-free VFX and video editing software HitFilm Express. This pricing model allows users to choose if they want to pay for their software. In return, they get extra features at a discounted price and help support future development – all while supporting good causes.

“Our core values as a company have always been about access to creative expression,” says CEO Josh Davies. “HitFilm Express was about taking artists without a leg up in life and putting great tools in their hands.” FXhome recently released an iOS app called CamTrackAR which builds upon this vision. The free camera tracking app brings previously studio-level tech into the hands of iPhone filmmakers.

“Pay-What-You-Want came about because we saw what a wonderful community we’d built here. We knew that we could be doing more, but we didn’t want to take that free product away from those who needed it. Now, users can choose to pay a small sum – part of which gets put back into the company to help make these tools even more competitive, and part goes directly to good causes. The best bit is – if they need to, they can always download HitFilm for free.”

So far, the FXhome community has raised over $250,000 for various good causes including the World Wildlife Fund, Make-a-Wish Foundation, and WaterAid. Causes also include four different charities supporting third-world communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. From March through April, funds will go to WeForest – a charity that focuses on bringing sustainable reforestation into the hands of local communities.

With what users are saying, it seems they’re more than happy to give back: “HitFilm Express is already a superb product for an astonishing price (i.e. free).” says YouTuber and HitFilm user Dafter Things. “Not only that but you also get great support from FXhome and the community. There are also tutorials on nearly anything you want to do with it. Now the chance to donate to charity for some extras it’s an even better deal.”

The FXhome community is one of the oldest and fastest-growing filmmaking communities online. Started way back in 2001, the forums attracted creatives from around the globe including Niko Pueringer and Sam Gorski – the minds behind Corridor Digital. VFX prodigy Matt Plummer (Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Kingsman) also started his career working with other users in the community. FXhome is also where Luke Thompson and Rodolphe Pierre-Louis – Founders of the industry’s biggest visual effects stock library (ActionVFX) started out. Now a community of over 6 million, FXhome is known for being a haven for collaboration and community-driven learning.

The company also shares free weekly YouTube videos on everything from VFX to filmmaking to motion graphics. Beginners joining the community have a wealth of resources to help them get started. It’s never been easier to get started with a career in the visual arts.

Who is FXhome

FXhome develops editing, VFX, and compositing software for aspiring filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and photographers – for a new era of content creators who dismiss the status quo, eagerly explore new pathways to creativity, and who aspire for something more. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are on your journey – we have the tools for you.

For more information, please visit www.fxhome.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Spicer, FXhome

+44 (0) 7826277322

steven.spicer@fxhome.com

Source: RealWire