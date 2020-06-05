G5 Entertainment Releases Jewels of Egypt: Match Game

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play Match-3 puzzle game, Jewels of Egypt, now available globally in the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Google Play and Microsoft Windows Store.

In Jewels of Egypt, players travel back in time to the Nile Delta settlement to help the Pharaoh restore and rebuild an Egyptian empire back to its majestic pyramids, temples, palaces and obelisks. With a unique combination of city-building and Match-3, players can enjoy an adventure-filled storyline full of intrigue, historical events, tales and myths inspired by the colorful and vibrant setting of Ancient Egypt.

As with all new G5 games, Jewels of Egypt has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment



G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Exercise your brain™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Contacts

Vlad Suglobov, CEO



investor@g5e.com

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO



+46 76 00 11 115

Joo Hun Kim, IR, USinvestor@g5e.com

+1 212 868 6760