Global Cloud Gaming Market 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $4.5 Billion – Cost Savings and Quick Onboarding is Anticipated to Boost the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The cloud gaming market is poised to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period.

In addition, the cost savings and quick onboarding is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The report on the cloud gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The cloud gaming market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.

This study identifies the rise in popularity of SOA as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud gaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK.

Also, the cloud gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video streaming – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

File streaming – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Gaming consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computing devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart TVs – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile devices – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers-demand-led-growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blade SAS

International Business Machines Corp.

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Ubitus KK

Appendix

