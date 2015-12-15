Globalstar Brazil Partners with Cisa Trading Bringing Asset Management Solutions for the Oil and Gas Sector in Brazil

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar do Brasil Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and Cisa Trading, a company with 25 years of experience in trading operations within the oil and gas sector have partnered together to bring asset management solutions to Brazil.

Already showing early success, the partnership has delivered improved operations within the supply and management of one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the world. As a requirement from the contractor, all 4,400 Cisa Trading containers require tracking and monitoring via satellite technology as they are moved in remote areas out of cellular coverage.

Globalstar SmartOne Solar devices were selected to meet operational requirements. Powered by solar energy and with ATEX, IECEx, IP68/69K and HERO certifications, this powerful device can be operational for up to 10 years with little to no maintenance, bringing efficiency and cost reduction to operations.

“The O&G sector is a very concentrated and competitive vertical in Brazil. We are excited to have the opportunity to procure this business and confident the partnership with Cisa Trading will deliver an effective long-lasting solution to the contractor,” said Juan Porras, General Manager of Globalstar for Latin America. “This is just one of many key steps in our company’s strategy to expand our IoT business in key verticals across the region and the globe.”

“For our company it was an excellent opportunity to offer our client a state-of-the-art solution for controlling the location and movement of its assets, optimizing the use of the equipment and interacting proactively with its operational team. This strategic alliance demonstrates the confidence we have in the Brazilian oil and gas market and in the potential of our client,” said Edward Karic, Executive Director of Cisa Trading Oil and Gas Division.

Brazil has become a relevant global player in the production of crude oil with increasing exports over the last decade. The quality of the product has also increased since the exploration of pre-salt layer supplying a lighter oil which is used to produce gasoline and diesel, some of the most valued products. Brazil expects to be among the six biggest oil crude exporters by 2030 which will bring additional opportunities and increased demand for various IoT solutions.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

About Cisa Trading

With international presence, Cisa Trading has offices in the main capitals of Brazil and in Lisbon, Portugal. Our customized services are performed by a team of more than 250 employees, who stand out for their high qualification, efficiency, punctuality, and flexibility. The company operates according to strict compliance rules in line with various service providers in the foreign trade chain, with strict compliance with the regulatory environment and in various import modalities. Cisa’s differentials and logistical excellence have ensured its market recognition for 22 years with the conquest of numerous awards, including the Infraero for Logistics Excellence and the QSTP (Quality, Service, Technology and Price) Award from General Motors (GMC), in the Supplier of the Year and Supplier Merit Awards categories.

