Guru IoT, the Leader in Digital Twin-based Self-driving Wheelchair R&D

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Guru IoT, Korea’s Internet-of-Things products developer, said that it is currently developing the self-driving smart mobility technology based on digital-twin map data. Through this project, the company plans to come up with a self-driving wheelchair for the handicapped.

The company’s self-driving mobility platform, which was selected as an R&D project by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for its technical feasibility and commercial potential, is currently under active development.

Established in 2016 as a tech startup, Guru IoT launched a pet sitter robot PEDDY based on a smart device.

Song Su-han, president of Guru IoT and principal of the development project, said, “As of the end of 2020, the number of the handicapped who need someone’s assistance is more than 1.5 million. The manual wheelchair is difficult to use for those with weak muscle power or children below a certain height. The electric wheelchair is not easy to control for the mentally handicapped.”

“The newly developed self-driving wheelchair can solve these problems so that anyone with mobility handicaps can use it conveniently. Once we develop the product, we will provide it to rehab facilities, public establishments, and elderly homes,” added.

Currently, there are no self-driving mobility devices available for the handicapped in Korea. In the United States, a self-driving wheelchair was made available in March 2019 and now is on pilot demonstration in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Guru IoT’s wheelchair supports functions such as digital twin, artificial intelligence-based self-driving, app reservation, and pre-appointment for mass transit use.

