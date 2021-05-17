Hasbro Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Growth in revenue, operating profit and earnings per share

First quarter 2021 revenues were $1.11 billion, up 1% Revenue grew 14% in the Consumer Products segment and 15% in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment Entertainment segment revenue reflects expected declines in theatrical and timing of deliveries planned for later in the year



Operating profit increased to $147.3 million or 13.2% of revenues; Net earnings grew to $116.2 million or $0.84 per diluted share Adjusted operating profit increased 15% to $174.1 million, or 15.6% of revenues, an expansion of 190 basis points year-over-year Adjusted net earnings of $138.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share



Strong cash position with quarter ending cash of $1.43 billion and first quarter operating cash flow of $377.6 million after retiring $300 million of debt due May 2021 and paying the dividend

“The global Hasbro team executed a very good quarter, driving strong sell in and demand in the Consumer Products segment; growing both analog and digital revenues in Wizards and our licensed digital gaming business; and positioning us to deliver growth for the full year in the Entertainment segment,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We continue to target full-year double-digit revenue growth for Hasbro supported by innovation and quality execution throughout the business. Across Hasbro we are focused on unlocking the full potential value of our brands and capabilities as a play and entertainment leader.”

“Our first quarter started the year well,” said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer. “The team delivered revenue and profit gains, as well as strong cash generation, ending the quarter with $1.43 billion in cash, after retiring $300 million in debt and paying our quarterly dividend.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

$ Millions, except earnings per share Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Net Revenues1 $ 1,114.8 $ 1,105.6 1 % Operating Profit (Loss) $ 147.3 $ (23.3 ) >100% Adjusted Operating Profit2 $ 174.1 $ 151.5 15 % Net Earnings (Loss) $ 116.2 $ (69.7 ) >100% Net Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share $ 0.84 $ (0.51 ) >100% Adjusted Net Earnings2 $ 138.4 $ 77.7 78 % Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share2 $ 1.00 $ 0.57 75 % EBITDA2 $ 235.3 $ 43.3 >100% Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 252.0 $ 203.9 24 % 1Foreign exchange had a positive $18.4 million impact on first quarter 2021 revenue. 2See the financial tables accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized a gain of $25.6 million, $0.19 per diluted share, from a legal settlement. The gain is included in Other Income, Net within the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

First Quarter 2021 Major Segment and Brand Performance

Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, Hasbro realigned its financial reporting segments and business units, in order to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. The three principal reportable segments are: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment. Reclassifications of certain prior year segment results have been made to conform to the current-year presentation. None of the segment changes impact the Company’s previously reported consolidated net revenue, operating profits, net earnings or net earnings per share.

Major Segments



($ Millions) Net Revenues Operating



Profit (Loss) Adjusted



Operating Profit (Loss) 1 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Consumer Products $ 653.9 $ 572.5 14 % $ 32.3 $ (9.7 ) $ 32.3 $ (9.7 ) Wizards of the Coast and



Digital Gaming $ 242.2 $ 210.6 15 % $ 110.0 $ 95.8 $ 110.0 $ 95.8 Entertainment $ 218.7 $ 322.5 -32 % $ 17.0 $ (64.3 ) $ 41.9 $ 59.3

Brand Portfolio Net Revenues ($ Millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Franchise Brands $ 491.5 $ 396.5 24 % Partner Brands $ 188.0 $ 182.3 3 % Hasbro Gaming2 $ 136.3 $ 140.1 -3 % Emerging Brands $ 104.7 $ 94.2 11 % TV/Film/Entertainment $ 194.3 $ 292.5 -34 % 1Reconciliations are included in the attached schedules under the heading “Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit.” 2Hasbro’s total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, which are reported in the Franchise Brands portfolio, totaled $365.3 million for the first quarter 2021, up 7% compared to the respective period in 2020.

Revenues grew in Franchise Brands, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS and BABY ALIVE. Partner Brands revenue increased behind gains in Hasbro products for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars and The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and Marvel Studios content on Disney+, and Disney Princess. Emerging Brands revenue increased with several properties contributing and Hasbro Gaming declined slightly versus the strong growth reported in the first quarter of last year.

Consumer Products segment revenue and operating profit grew driven by broad-based gains in Hasbro brands and products, including PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, Star Wars and Disney Princess. Revenue grew in all geographic regions, led by the U.S. and Europe. Global consumer point of sale increased high-single digits, including double-digit gains in North America. Operating profit grew as higher revenues more than offset increased royalty and advertising expense.

revenue and operating profit grew driven by broad-based gains in Hasbro brands and products, including PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, and Disney Princess. Revenue grew in all geographic regions, led by the U.S. and Europe. Global consumer point of sale increased high-single digits, including double-digit gains in North America. Operating profit grew as higher revenues more than offset increased royalty and advertising expense. Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue grew for MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The success of the MAGIC: THE GATHERING Kaldheim set release and the release of Time Spiral Remastered contributed to the strong performance. Digital gaming revenue grew for MAGIC: THE GATHERING Arena and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as licensed digital games. Operating profit increased driven by the higher revenues which was partially offset by increased product development as well as higher advertising to support the mobile launch of Magic Arena and the upcoming launch of Dark Alliance .

revenue grew for MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The success of the MAGIC: THE GATHERING Kaldheim set release and the release of Time Spiral Remastered contributed to the strong performance. Digital gaming revenue grew for MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as licensed digital games. Operating profit increased driven by the higher revenues which was partially offset by increased product development as well as higher advertising to support the mobile launch of and the upcoming launch of . Entertainment segment revenue declined due to expected difficult comparisons in the TV and Film business. The theatrical business continues to be impacted by COVID-related theater shutdowns, whereas last year theaters were open for most of the quarter. Scripted TV deliveries are slated to increase later in the current year and we are targeting returning to 2019 levels of revenue for the full-year 2021 in the TV and Film business. Adjusted operating profit declined on the lower revenue, partially offset by reduced advertising and promotional spend due to the lack of theatrical activity this year versus last.

Dividend

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share is payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021. During the first quarter, Hasbro paid $93.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial tables accompanying this press release include non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, specifically Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude, where applicable, the 2021 impact of purchased intangible amortization and stock compensation expense associated with acquisition-related grants, and for 2020, the impact of the eOne acquisition-related costs and purchased intangible amortization. Also included in the financial tables are the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA represents net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the impact of the charges/gains noted above, as well as non-cash stock compensation. As required by SEC rules, we have provided reconciliations on the attached schedules of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted earnings per diluted share and Adjusted operating profit provides investors with an understanding of the underlying performance of our business absent unusual events. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are appropriate measures for evaluating the operating performance of our business because they reflect the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, to invest in the business, strengthen the balance sheet and make strategic acquisitions. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, net earnings or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP as more fully discussed in our consolidated financial statements and filings with the SEC. As used herein, “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,430.4 $ 1,237.9 Accounts Receivable, Net 810.4 963.8 Inventories 429.2 444.4 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 566.0 672.4 Total Current Assets 3,236.0 3,318.5 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 482.7 455.9 Goodwill 3,691.4 3,572.7 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,513.0 1,615.8 Other Assets 1,266.0 1,461.5 Total Assets $ 10,189.1 $ 10,424.4 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Short-Term Borrowings $ 8.8 $ 9.4 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 148.9 64.5 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,595.7 1,664.7 Total Current Liabilities 1,753.4 1,738.6 Long-Term Debt 4,674.1 5,156.3 Other Liabilities 777.7 739.0 Total Liabilities 7,205.2 7,633.9 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 24.0 26.0 Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,959.9 2,764.5 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity $ 10,189.1 $ 10,424.4

HASBRO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars and Shares, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended March 28,



2021 % Net



Revenues March 29,



2020 % Net



Revenues Net Revenues $ 1,114.8 100.0 % $ 1,105.6 100.0 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of Sales 289.9 26.0 % 262.7 23.8 % Program Cost Amortization 97.5 8.7 % 132.2 12.0 % Royalties 108.9 9.8 % 112.8 10.2 % Product Development 61.8 5.5 % 53.8 4.9 % Advertising 87.9 7.9 % 101.7 9.2 % Amortization of Intangibles 32.9 3.0 % 36.8 3.3 % Selling, Distribution and Administration 288.6 25.9 % 279.1 25.2 % Acquisition and Related Costs — 0.0 % 149.8 13.5 % Operating Profit (Loss) 147.3 13.2 % (23.3 ) -2.1 % Interest Expense 47.9 4.3 % 54.7 4.9 % Other Income, Net (30.1 ) -2.7 % (6.0 ) -0.5 % Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes 129.5 11.6 % (72.0 ) -6.5 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 12.0 1.1 % (4.1 ) -0.4 % Net Earnings (Loss) 117.5 10.5 % (67.9 ) -6.1 % Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1.3 0.1 % 1.8 0.2 % Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Hasbro, Inc. $ 116.2 10.4 % $ (69.7 ) -6.3 % Per Common Share Net Earnings (Loss) Basic $ 0.84 $ (0.51 ) Diluted $ 0.84 $ (0.51 ) Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.68 $ 0.68 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 137.7 137.1 Diluted 138.1 137.1

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Quarter Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Earnings (Loss) $ 117.5 $ (67.9 ) Other Non-Cash Adjustments 193.8 249.5 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities 66.3 110.0 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 377.6 291.6 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (23.9 ) (30.8 ) Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired — (4,403.9 ) Other (1.6 ) 4.2 Net Cash Utilized by Investing Activities (25.5 ) (4,430.5 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Long-Term Debt 72.4 1,017.7 Repayments of Long-Term Debt (344.9 ) (50.2 ) Net Proceeds from (Repayments of) Short-Term Borrowings 2.0 (1.4 ) Stock-Based Compensation Transactions 4.7 1.8 Dividends Paid (93.4 ) (93.1 ) Payments Related to Tax Withholding for Share-Based Compensation (9.3 ) (5.3 ) Redemption of Equity Instruments — (47.4 ) Other (2.3 ) (2.6 ) Net Cash (Utilized) Provided by Financing Activities (370.8 ) 819.5 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (0.6 ) (23.1 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,449.7 4,580.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 1,430.4 $ 1,237.9

HASBRO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA SEGMENT RESULTS – AS REPORTED AND AS ADJUSTED (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars) Effective in the first quarter of 2021, the Company reorganized its reportable segments to Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. For comparability, segment results for the first quarter of 2020 are presented to align with the new reportable segments. Operating Results Quarter Ended March 28, 2021 Quarter Ended March 29, 2020 As Reported Non-GAAP



Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Non-GAAP



Adjustments Adjusted % Change Total Company Results External Net Revenues (1) $ 1,114.8 $ — $ 1,114.8 $ 1,105.6 $ — $ 1,105.6 1 % Operating Profit (Loss) 147.3 26.8 174.1 (23.3 ) 174.8 151.5 15 % Operating Margin 13.2 % 2.4 % 15.6 % -2.1 % 15.8 % 13.7 % EBITDA 235.3 16.7 252.0 43.3 160.6 203.9 24 % Segment Results Consumer Products: External Net Revenues (2) $ 653.9 $ — $ 653.9 $ 572.5 $ — $ 572.5 14 % Operating Profit (Loss) 32.3 — 32.3 (9.7 ) — (9.7 ) >100% Operating Margin 4.9 % — 4.9 % -1.7 % — -1.7 % EBITDA 59.4 6.5 65.9 8.1 7.6 15.7 >100% Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming: External Net Revenues 242.2 — 242.2 210.6 — 210.6 15 % Operating Profit 110.0 — 110.0 95.8 — 95.8 15 % Operating Margin 45.4 % — 45.4 % 45.5 % — 45.5 % EBITDA 112.3 2.6 114.9 97.1 1.9 99.0 16 % Entertainment: External Net Revenues (3) 218.7 — 218.7 322.5 — 322.5 -32 % Operating Profit (Loss) 17.0 24.9 41.9 (64.3 ) 123.6 59.3 -29 % Operating Margin 7.8 % 11.4 % 19.2 % -19.9 % 38.3 % 18.4 % EBITDA 68.2 4.1 72.3 (34.3 ) 99.3 65.0 11 % Corporate and Other: Operating (Loss) Profit (12.0 ) 1.9 (10.1 ) (45.1 ) 51.2 6.1 >-100% EBITDA (4.6 ) 3.5 (1.1 ) (27.6 ) 51.8 24.2 >-100% Quarter Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 % Change (1)Net Revenues by Brand Portfolio Franchise Brands $ 491.5 $ 396.5 24 % Partner Brands 188.0 182.3 3 % Hasbro Gaming (i) 136.3 140.1 -3 % Emerging Brands 104.7 94.2 11 % TV/Film/Entertainment 194.3 292.5 -34 % Total $ 1,114.8 $ 1,105.6 (i) Hasbro’s total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, which are reported in the Franchise Brands portfolio, totaled $365.3 for the quarter ended March 28, 2021, up 7% from revenues of $340.5 for the quarter ended March 29, 2020. Quarter Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 % Change (2)Consumer Products Segment Net Revenues by Major Geographic Region North America $ 362.7 $ 321.8 13 % Europe 188.5 156.7 20 % Asia Pacific 64.8 58.2 11 % Latin America 37.9 35.8 6 % Total $ 653.9 $ 572.5 Quarter Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 % Change (3) Entertainment Segment Net Revenues by Category Film and TV $ 166.4 $ 264.0 -37 % Family Brands 18.8 25.9 -27 % Music and Other 33.5 32.6 3 % Total $ 218.7 $ 322.5

