Hot Topics Recap: Coronavirus

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following are the latest Coronavirus news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here . This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

KITCHENER, Ontario–Communitech Announces 2020 Cancellation of Waterloo Region’s True North Festival Source: Communitech

MIAMI–ERMProtect Offers Free Security Awareness Training to Combat Hackers Taking Advantage of the Coronavirus Crisis Source: ERMProtect

NEW YORK–KBRA Releases Updated Comment on the Coronavirus’ (COVID-19) Impact on the Global Aviation Industry Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.–PreferredOne Coverage for COVID-19 Testing Source: PreferredOne

NEW YORK–Perfect Corp. Offers Complimentary AR Live Training Service for Beauty Brands, Strengthening Global Connectivity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Source: Perfect Corp.

BOTHELL, Wash.–Molina Healthcare of Washington Temporarily Transitions Employees to Remote Status in Response to COVID-19 Source: Molina Healthcare of Washington

WALTHAM, Mass.–Trinity Life Sciences Monitors Coronavirus Impact on Biopharm Operations Source: Trinity Life Sciences

STAMFORD, Conn.–Gartner Says CIOs Should Focus on Three Immediate Actions to Prepare for Coronavirus Disruptions Source: Gartner, Inc.

HOUSTON–LOGIX Fiber Networks Shares New Report on Key Tool for Telecommuting Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears Source: LOGIX Fiber Networks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–Absolute Enables Many Customers to Seamlessly Repair and Heal VPN Applications at No Cost as Need to Support and Secure Remote Workforces Skyrockets Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Source: Absolute

CHENGDU, China–VideoProc Issues New Video Editing Workflow Affecting Millions of DJI Users Source: Digiarty Software, Inc.

LOS ANGELES–To Help the 400,000+ U.S. Children Whose Schools Are Closed Due to Coronavirus, Age of Learning Provides Free Home Access to Leading Digital Education Programs Source: Age of Learning

DENVER–American Physical Society (APS) Endorses ‘Virtual March Meeting’ Site for Knowledge Sharing after Show Cancellation Source: Q-CTRL

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–Coronavirus at Work: How Businesses Can Manage the Outbreak Source: Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

HANGZHOU, China–Alipay Announces Three-Year Plan to Support the Digital Transformation of 40 Million Service Providers in China Source: Alipay

NEW YORK–Moody’s Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public Source: Moody’s Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS–Medica Waives All Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Testing Source: Medica

PHILADELPHIA–Radian Announces Update to RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference Participation Source: Radian Group Inc.

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel–NILIT® Operates Globally Under Normal Schedule During COVID-19 Source: NILIT

NEW YORK–SmartMetric Announces It Has Commenced Production After Supply Chain Issues Have Now Been Resolved Source: SmartMetric, Inc.

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–Xylem postpones investor day in support of broader efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 Source: Xylem Inc.

CINCINNATI–New Disinfectant Demonstrates Efficacy in Killing Coronavirus Source: The Gilla Company, LLC

LOS ANGELES–Colony Capital, Inc. Updates its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Source: Colony Capital, Inc.

SEATTLE–F5 Provides Additional Information Regarding Its March 12, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Due to Coronavirus Concerns Source: F5 Networks, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb.–TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Dips in February Amid Market Volatility Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

WASHINGTON–Coronavirus Impact on Imports Expected to be Larger and Last Longer Than Previously Expected Source: National Retail Federation

HONG KONG–Oak Stone Limited Reports Britain’s Biggest Retailer Tesco Sells Businesses In Asia For $10.6 Billion Source: Oak Stone Limited

BOSTON–Vertex Confirms Supply Chain Continuity and 2020 Business Outlook Source: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

MINNETONKA, Minn.–UnitedHealth Group Reinforces Actions Taken to Provide Members and Patients with COVID-19 Support and Resources Source: UnitedHealth Group

MCLEAN, Va.–KLDiscovery Announces Coronavirus Preparedness Measures Source: KLDiscovery

TOKYO–DIP Will Start Offering Relief Compensation to Those Who Are Employed in a Part-time or Contracted Capacity via DIP’s Services If They Are Unable to Work Due to a Coronavirus Related Illness Source: DIP Corporation

BURLINGTON, Mass.–Everbridge Unveils Critical Event Management (CEM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) Supported by Two Technology Acquisitions Source: Everbridge, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.–Best’s Commentary: Further Global Interest Rate Cuts Anticipated as Economic Buffer for Coronavirus Impact Source: AM Best

VIENNA, Va.–CEL-SCI Initiates Development of Immunotherapy to Treat COVID-19 Coronavirus Infection Source: CEL-SCI Corporation

BETHESDA, Md.–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Withdraws 2020 And Q1 2020 Outlook Due to Evolving Impact of COVID-19 Source: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PROVO, Utah–Coronavirus Cancels HIMSS Debut for Medic.Life Smart Toilet—But It Won’t Delay the Release for the Virus-detecting Bathroom Fixture Source: Medic.Life

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–CO-OP Postpones THINK 20 Until August, Taking Maximum Precaution for Attendee Health and Safety Source: CO-OP Financial Services

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.–Northwell Labs Begins Manual Testing of COVID-19 Samples Source: Northwell Health

SAN FRANCISCO–Wells Fargo Donates $6.25 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Response Source: Wells Fargo & Company

LOS ANGELES–Health Net Assisting Members in California During State of Emergency Source: Health Net

LONG BEACH, Calif.–Molina Healthcare Waives COVID-19 Testing Costs for Members Source: Molina Healthcare, Inc.

NEW YORK–Citi Assists U.S. Customers and Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Source: Citi

NEW YORK–KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

NEW YORK–KBRA Releases Research – KBRA Monitors COVID-19 Credit Impact by Sector Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–BlueCross To Cover Full Testing Costs for COVID-19 Source: BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS–Anthem’s affiliated health plans waive member costs for COVID-19 testing, while supporting telehealth and 90-day maintenance medication supply Source: Anthem, Inc.

LONDON–AM Best Comments on the Implications of Coronavirus for European Insurers Source: AM Best

LOS ANGELES & COLUMBUS, Ohio–Cloudbreak Health Launches Free Telemedicine App for Safer Communication with Coronavirus Patients Source: Cloudbreak Health

DALLAS–ThinkWhy® Advises U.S. Businesses on Labor Market Conditions Following February Jobs Report Source: ThinkWhy

MCLEAN, Va.–KLDiscovery’s Remote Collection Manager (RCMgr) Facilitates Defensible Collections Without In-Person Travel Source: KLDiscovery

AICHI, Japan–Installation Using Modern Technology to Depict the Spiritual World of Japanese Tea Ceremony Displayed at Chubu Centrair International Airport Starting Monday, March 9 Source: The Agency for Cultural Affairs

ATLANTA–InductiveHealth Releases Tool to Enable Widescale Whole Genome Sequence Testing for COVID-19 Source: InductiveHealth Informatics

CLEVELAND–Small Business Hiring Slows in February Amid Concerns Over Global Headwinds Source: CBIZ, Inc.

NEW YORK–Enzo Biochem’s Full Service Clinical Laboratory to Launch Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing Services Next Week Source: Enzo Biochem, Inc.

MARIETTA, Ga.–Aguair LLC. Develops Complete Surface and Air Biosecurity Solution to Combat COVID-19 through SaniCart™ and ClensAir™ Technologies Source: AGUAIR LLC.

NEW YORK & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands & SUZHOU, China–Mount Sinai and Harbour BioMed Collaborate to Advance Novel Biotherapies for the Treatment of Cancer and Coronavirus COVID-19 Source: Harbour BioMed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark–AJ Vaccines To Develop Vaccine for COVID-19 Source: AJ Vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore.–AnswerConnect Offering Tools and Services During the Coronavirus Scare Source: AnswerConnect

SAN FRANCISCO–Levi Strauss & Co. No Longer Participating in BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Source: Levi Strauss & Co.

NEW YORK–KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impacts and Fears: A Focus on U.S. Airport Credit Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

LEEDS, England–Hermes Promises Million Pound ‘Coronavirus’ Fund to Support Self-Employed Couriers Source: Hermes

TORONTO & BEIJING–China’s Institute of Materia Medica Partners With Cyclica on Innovative Drug Repurposing for COVID-19 Source: Cyclica

BURLINGTON, N.C.–LabCorp Launches Test for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Source: LabCorp

MINNEAPOLIS–LogicStream Health Offers Early Warning of Drug Shortages to Help Health Systems Manage Through Coronavirus-related Disruptions Source: LogicStream Health

DUBLIN–Detailed Analysis on the Global Coronavirus (COVID 19) Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com Source: Research and Markets

NEW YORK–GfK Study Finds Almost Two-Thirds of Americans Are Concerned About Coronavirus Source: GfK

ATLANTA–Hannibal Industries Issues Statement on Coronavirus at MODEX 2020 Source: Hannibal Industries

NEW YORK–BTIG to Postpone Annual Snowbird, Utah Healthcare Conference, New York Financials Conference and Other Firm-Sponsored Events Source: BTIG

SALT LAKE CITY–XCR Diagnostics Secures Patent for Identifying Infectious Diseases 5X Faster Than the Standard Industry Test Source: XCR Diagnostics Inc.

SHENZHEN, China–Hytera’s Private Network Communication Contributes to the Global Fight Against the COVID-19 Epidemic Source: Hytera

NEW YORK–AICPA Survey: Business Executives’ Optimism on U.S. Economy Rises but Coronavirus Concerns Grow Source: American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

PETACH TIKVA, Israel–Can-Fite Updates on Clinical Milestone for its Phase III Rheumatoid Arthritis Study with Piclidenoson; Drugs Combating Rheumatoid Arthritis are Currently Introduced for the Treatment of the Coronavirus Source: Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Additional Demand for Coronavirus Test Shipments Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO–Tradeshift Sees Chinese Trade Activity Drop 56% on a Week by Week Basis as Coronavirus Hits Global Supply Chains Source: Tradeshift

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–German Lab Demonstrates Feasibility to Detect SARS-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) Using Hologic’s Panther Fusion® System Source: Hologic, Inc.

BANGKOK–Why Functional Medicine is the Future of Healthcare Source: Miskawaan Health Group

IRVINE, Calif.–Ingram Micro Cloud Postpones Cloud Summit 2020 to Early 2021 Source: Ingram Micro Cloud

CHICAGO–Cushman & Wakefield to Host Investor Day via Webcast Only on March 10 Source: Cushman & Wakefield

NEW YORK–KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) Releases Special Report: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact: CMBS Exposure to Las Vegas Strip Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

LONDON–Fuel50 Prepares for FuelX Career Experience Conference in London Source: Fuel50

SAN FRANCISCO–Avaya, Cisco and Genesys Contact Center Customers Can Move to the Cloud for Free With Talkdesk Boost for Business Continuity in 15 Days Source: Talkdesk, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla.–Diversified Maintenance Offers Leading Deep Clean and Sanitizing Solutions to Contain the Spread of COVID-19 Source: Diversified Maintenance

WASHINGTON–Put Patients Ahead of Politics in Addressing Coronavirus Source: Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–Lavu Announces Free Software Hosting for Restaurants Affected by Coronavirus Source: Lavu

PALO ALTO, Calif.–NTT Research Berkeley Summit Postponed Source: NTT

DUBLIN–KBRA Europe Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19) and P&C: Not a Straightforward Development Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

HONG KONG–Tricor Group Releases COVID-19 Business Sentiment & Resilience Barometer Report highlighting the acute financial and operational challenges facing companies in APAC Source: Tricor Group

LONDON–Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Communication to Shareholders Source: Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

SANTERAMO IN COLLE, Bari, Italy–Natuzzi S.p.A.: To Face Current Extraordinary Challenges, the Majority Shareholder Undertakes to Make Advance Payments to Satisfy the Subscription Price of a Future Rights Issue Source: Natuzzi S.p.A.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–Synzi Supports Home Health Agencies and Their Patients During the Coronavirus Source: Synzi

BOSTON–ClinEdge Offering Complimentary Patient Services to Organizations Developing Compounds for the Coronavirus Source: ClinEdge

PARIS & MENLO PARK, Calif.–Iktos and SRI International Announce Collaboration to Combine Artificial Intelligence and Novel Automated Discovery Platform for Accelerated Development of New Anti-Viral Therapies Source: Iktos

HEFEI, China–To Combat Coronavirus, iFLYTEK Receives License from the U.S. Department of Commerce Source: iFLYTEK

LOS ANGELES–The Latest IBD/TIPP Poll Shows Rare 9.9% Drop in Economic Optimism as Coronavirus Spreads Source: Investor’s Business Daily

HERNDON, Va.–Leading Education Provider K12 Inc. Offers Support to Schools, Families Disrupted by Coronavirus Source: K12 Inc.

HERNDON, Va.–Destinations Career Academies Offer Support to Schools, Families Disrupted by Coronavirus Source: Career Readiness Education

RESTON, Va.–Ellucian Announces Ellucian Live 2020 as Virtual Experience in Response to Coronavirus Source: Ellucian

ANSAN, South Korea–Seoul Viosys Sees Increased Demand for Its Violeds UV LED Technology for Sterilization Applications to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Source: Seoul Viosys

SAN JOSE, Calif.–NeoPhotonics Announces Withdrawal from OFC 2020 Source: NeoPhotonics Corporation

BURLINGTON, Vt.–Free Coronavirus COVID-19 Employer Preparation Plan Introduced by PieMatrix Source: PieMatrix Inc.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–Aryaka Business Productivity Solution Supports Flood of Telecommuters Created by Global Health Crisis Source: Aryaka

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Invited to Speak on Coronavirus at Molecular Med Tri-Con in San Francisco Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

LAS VEGAS–Rapaport Press Release: Polished Prices Slide Amid Coronavirus Fears Source: Rapaport

STRASBOURG, France & LUND, Sweden–Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on BT-001, an Oncolytic Virus Encoding for an Anti-CTLA4 Antibody, at Upcoming Congresses Source: Transgene

SEOUL, South Korea–Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon Joins Efforts to Help Korea Overcome COVID-19 Crisis Source: Hyosung Corporation

HONG KONG–Joining hands to fight the epidemic, TCL Donated Anti-Epidemic Materials to Hong Kong Police Source: TCL Brand Innovation Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–Moderna Announces Updated Plans for its March 4 Manufacturing & Digital Day Event Source: Moderna, Inc.

NEW YORK–KBRA Releases Research – COVID-19: Implications Spread to Life Insurers Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.–Northwell Labs to Have Coronavirus Testing Capabilities Within a Week Source: Northwell Health Labs

SEATTLE–Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference Source: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

BOSTON–Vertex Announces Cancellation of its March 3 Presentation at the Cowen Health Care Conference Source: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Premier Inc. Survey Finds 86 Percent of Health Systems Are Concerned About Personal Protective Equipment Shortages Due to Coronavirus Source: Premier Inc.

SEATTLE–Novel Coronavirus Business Impacts: 5 Strategies to Implement Remote Work Arrangements Source: Point B

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

HONG KONG–Oak Stone Limited Reports On Tencent Backed Venture WeDoctor, As They Plan Future Hong Kong IPO Source: Oak Stone Limited

BETHESDA, Md.–Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics Encouraged by FDA to Help Solve Coronavirus Testing Bottleneck by Teaming PrimeStore MTM® with Diagnostic Developers Source: Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

NEW YORK–KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) Releases Special Report: Coronavirus Impact: CMBS Exposure to Hawaii Lodging and Retail Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.–Expert Advice About Coronavirus in Immunocompromised Individuals Available from CreakyJoints Source: CreakyJoints

HOUSTON–Tellurian Announces Plan for Operating Discipline Amid Market Uncertainty Source: Tellurian Inc.

TORONTO–BioPharma Services Inc. Donates its Clinical Resources and Scientific Expertise in the Pursuit of Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Research Source: BioPharma Services Inc.

HANGZHOU, China–Dahua Thermal Solution Supports Epidemic Prevention and Control Source: Dahua Thermal Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–Citrix: Fueling Business Continuity in Tumultuous Times Source: Citrix Systems, Inc.

KALAMAZOO, Mich.–Coronavirus Calls Overwhelm Contact Centers: Easy On Hold Offers Tips and New Technology for Helping Worried Inbound Callers Get Answers Fast Source: Easy On Hold

BOTHELL, Wash.–Seattle Genetics Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference Source: Seattle Genetics, Inc.

GUILFORD, Conn.–World’s First Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Device to Accelerate the Study of Diseases and Pandemics Source: Quantum-Si

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Provide COVID-19 Tests to US CLIA Labs Following FDA Policy Change Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. & ROME–Applied DNA Sciences Updates on COVID-19 Collaboration with Takis Biotech, 4 Preclinical LinearDNA™ Vaccine Candidates Designed Source: Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

HONG KONG–Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, OpenExchange Virtual Conferences Keep Investment Communications Flowing Source: OpenExchange

HOUSTON–CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2020 is Canceled Source: IHS Markit Ltd.

LOS ANGELES–Coronavirus IS a Pandemic — WHO, Declare It Now! Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

LONDON–Quantzig’s Analytics Experts Analyze How Predictive Analytics and Big Data Can Help Tackle a Pandemic Like Coronavirus Source: Quantzig

BEIJING–CGTN: How China Mobilizes Whole Country to Contain Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Source: CGTN

PARIS, France & CAMBERLEY, England–Novacyt S.A.: Coronavirus Test Update Source: Novacyte S.A.

SHANGHAI–Geely Auto Receives TÜV Rheinland’s Vehicle Level Solid Particulates/Aerosol Filtering Protection China-mark Certificate Source: TÜV Rheinland Group

OSAKA, Japan–Osaka Matsui Management Reports on Safe-Haven Assets Rally Amid External Influences Source: Osaka Matsui Management

HONG KONG–Tricor Group Releases COVID-19 Business Sentiment & Resilience Barometer Report Highlighting the Acute Financial and Operational Challenges Facing Companies in APAC Source: Tricor Group

NEW YORK–JetBlue Suspends Change and Cancel Fees for New Reservations to Give Customers Booking Confidence as Coronavirus Concerns Evolve Source: JetBlue

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–Gilead Sciences Initiates Two Phase 3 Studies of Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir for the Treatment of COVID-19 Source: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

HILDEN, Germany & GERMANTOWN, Maryland–QIAGEN announces worldwide shipments of QIAstat-Dx test kits for SARS-CoV-2 Source: QIAGEN

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Premier Inc. Celebrates a Year of Success in Eliminating Drug Shortages Source: Premier Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–Velodyne Lidar Announces Sales Agreement With Idriverplus Source: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

LOS ANGELES–Coronavirus: AHF Thanks Members of Congress who say ‘No’ to Exclusive Patent Rights for Vaccine Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

LOS ANGELES–Put Lives over Politics – WHO Must Declare Coronavirus a Pandemic Now! Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

MADISON, Wis.–Promega Custom Manufacturing Capabilities Aid in Rapid Development of Co-Diagnostics’ New Coronavirus Test Source: Promega Corporation

DENVER–ClinOne Offers Complimentary Support to Researchers Racing to Develop the Coronavirus or COVID-19 Vaccine Source: ClinOne

NINGBO, China–University of Nottingham Ningbo China Researcher Helps Strengthen City’s COVID-19 Resilience Source: University of Nottingham Ningbo China

SINGAPORE–Best’s Commentary: Southeast Asian Insurers Demonstrate Corporate Social Responsibility in Response to Coronavirus Source: AM Best

TOKYO–Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd: Support for Control of Novel Coronavirus in China Source: Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics Completes Submission of CE Marking Registration for COVID-19 Coronavirus Test Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

LOS ANGELES–Patents Must Not Block Coronavirus Treatment Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

BEIJING–CGTN: Opportunities and Challenges as Lessons Go Online Amid China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Source: China Global Television Network

SAN DIEGO–SGI-DNA Equipping Researchers With Critical Tools to Combat Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019) Source: SGI-DNA

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.–Spikes in High-Risk Vulnerabilities and Public Cloud-Based Attacks Dominate Threat Landscape, Imperva Researchers Find With New Cyber Threat Index Source: Imperva, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY–Co-Diagnostics Announces New Vector Control Orders and Continued Progress Toward Regulatory Clearance for Coronavirus Test Source: Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

TAIPEI, Taiwan–Irvine Humphries Global Analysts Say the US Federal Reserve Is Dismissing Concerns About the Possible Impact of the Coronavirus on the US Economy Source: Irvine Humphries Global

ODENSE, Denmark–China Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus Source: Blue Ocean Robotics

TAIPEI, Taiwan–TrendForce Presents Comprehensive Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak’s Impact on Global High-Tech Industry Source: TrendForce

LONDON–A Q&A Session with SpendEdge’s Thought Leader on the Current Pharmaceutical Industry Against the Backdrop of the Corona Virus Epidemic Source: SpendEdge

LAUSANNE, Switzerland–Leman Micro Devices: Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone’s Hands Source: Leman Micro Devices

LONDON–Global Investors Look to Diversify Portfolios Amid Coronavirus Chaos Source: Henley & Partners

TOKYO–Mitsubishi Electric to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China Source: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEW YORK–Oliver Wyman Sees Expansion Ahead for Aviation Industry Despite Challenges Source: Oliver Wyman

MILTON KEYNES, England–Strategy Analytics: New Record for Smart Speakers As Global Sales Reached 146.9 Million in 2019 Source: Strategy Analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass.–Everbridge Launches New Coronavi

Contacts

Business Wire



Mike Maguire, 212-752-9600

Read full story here