HyperX and MSI Set New DDR4 Overclocking World Record at 7200MHz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced that HyperX Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 7200MHz. The world record for highest frequency was set by the MSI OC Team in Taiwan using a HyperX 4600MHz Predator DDR4 8G module (part number: HX446C19PB3K2/16) on an MSI MEG Z590 UNIFY-X motherboard using an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-11900KF @ 3.50GHz CPU. The record breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT, the site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips and information on overclocking, benchmarks and competitions. The valid CPU-Z screenshot can be found here.





“HyperX is thrilled to be part of this breakthrough in DDR4 overclocking history, with HyperX Predator memory used to set two world records within the past month,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Our HyperX engineers continue to focus on improving high-speed yields to get faster products in the hands of our customers and push previously unattainable performance records.”

HyperX Predator DDR4 was used to set the world record at 7156MHz last month. HyperX Predator DDR4 offers high-performance memory paired with a bold and aggressive style. The frequencies available for purchase have expanded to 4800MHz along with latencies from CL12 to CL19. HyperX memory modules are Intel® XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets, and are also compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.

Available as 8GB to 32GB single modules and kits of two, four and eight with capacities of 16GB to 256GB, HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, with free technical support and legendary reliability. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit HyperX Memory webpage.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 18 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1056



gbhoot@walt.com