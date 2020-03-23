HyperX Now Shipping ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile

ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile Receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 in the Mobile Game Device category

Qi Certified Wireless Charging Controller Grips for Mobile Phones Features Detachable Battery Pack

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced HyperX ChargePlay Clutch™ for mobile is now shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Ideal for mobile gamers who prefer to charge their portable devices wirelessly, ChargePlay Clutch for mobile utilizes textured controller grips for long sessions of comfortable gameplay and features Qi certified wireless charging. A removable 3000mAh battery pack offers extended mobile gameplay on mobile devices with convenient charging options, via USB support or wireless Qi charging.





ChargePlay Clutch charging controller grips for mobile provides long and more comfortable gaming experience with texturized controller grips and 3000mAh removeable battery pack. The magnetic detachable battery pack can also be charged separately while the controller grips are in use, it also has LED indicator to display the charge status. ChargePlay Clutch for mobile is designed for a secure fit and simple docking and fits most smart phones with lengths of 129mm up to 172mm and depths of 13mm.

“HyperX is excited to provide mobile gamers with the new ChargePlay Clutch for mobile,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “The new HyperX charging accessory enables gamer to game comfortably with the grips and stay charged for extended gaming sessions with the included battery.”

ChargePlay Clutch for mobile received the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 in the Mobile Game Device category for its ability to provide longer, more comfortable gaming sessions, Qi certified wireless charging compatibility with detachable battery pack and design detail and aesthetics.

The need for Qi devices continues to grow. According to the NPD Group, the U.S. wireless charging market grew 96% from 2017 to 2019 with revenues exceeding $408M in 20191. HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for mobile enters the Qi charging accessories market with a wireless charging product ready for long gameplay, long roadtrips and anytime a mobile device needs an extended battery source.

Availability

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for mobile is available for $59.99 (MSRP) through the HyperX Store and on Amazon. For more information on the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for mobile and availability, please visit the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

ChargePlay Clutch Specifications:

Part Number



HX-CPCM-U

Battery and Controller Grips

Capacity: 3000mAh/11.1Wh



Inputs: USB Type-C, Qi Wireless



Outputs: USB Type-A, Qi Wireless



Wired input: 5V ⎓ 3A Max



Wired output: 5V ⎓ 1.5A



Qi input: 5W Max



Qi output: Up to 5W



Weight (without battery): 129g



Weight (with battery): 233g



Compatible phones: Length: 129mm up to 172mm



Depth: 13mm or less



Qi Wireless Charging Enabled Devices



Wired Charging – USB Type-A Cable (not included)



Dimensions (with battery): Length: 175.7mm



Width: 100.0mm



Height: 59.0mm



Cable type: USB Type-C



Cable length: 1.8m

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless, Based on dollar sales, Jan.- Dec. 2019 vs. Jan.- Dec. 2017

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules and 10 million gaming headsets worldwide and 1 million keyboards.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Carla Mancebo



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1049



cmancebo@walt.com