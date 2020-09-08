Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Launches Exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20

Discover What Happened 100 Years Before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A century before the events of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, the Great Calamity occurred. Hyrule was plunged into darkness, devastated by an evil force which transformed the kingdom forever. While the Great Calamity is touched on in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch system, fans have never experienced what happened before that catastrophic event … until now.





In the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, which launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20, players will be transported to the time before the Great Calamity happened, participating in epic battles against a backdrop of familiar locations in Hyrule before they were destroyed. The game stars recognizable characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild like Link and Zelda, as well as other characters like the four Champions, who will be playable for the very first time in the Hyrule Warriors series.

The debut trailer can be viewed by visiting https://www.zelda.com/hyrule-warriors/.

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a must-play for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Roll up your blue tunic sleeves and get ready for a dramatic and surprising adventure through Hyrulean history this holiday season.”

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Calamity features gameplay that will be familiar to fans of the Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors games. Focused on performing combos and over-the-top special abilities, the action-heavy gameplay is fast-paced and strategic, perfect for players looking for an intense, non-stop action game with direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition to all the action, the game is loaded with a robust story that depicts the events, relationships and dramatic moments of the Great Calamity in captivating detail.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finds plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not just in its visual style. Many of the most popular and fan-favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are playable, including Link and Zelda. In addition to hacking and slashing their way through swarms of enemies to defend Hyrule, players will also solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, craft materials, visit shops to obtain items and use the power of the Sheikah Slate, which fans will recognize from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

To pre-order Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Calamity and learn more about the game, visit https://www.zelda.com/hyrule-warriors/.

