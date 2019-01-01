IEEE Adopts Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink® for Scientific Communications

Improving the Author Experience with Seamless and Simple Funding Workflows for IEEE’s Institutional Open Access Agreements

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IEEE—Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, has adopted RightsLink® for Scientific Communications (RLSC) to manage institutional agreements and publication fee payments for its 200 journals and magazines.

IEEE has greatly expanded its open access publishing program and launched more than 20 new fully Open Access (OA) titles in fields such as computing, telecommunications, biomedical engineering, nanotechnology, and more, using the RLSC rules engine and data-driven workflows to scale its OA publishing models. In all, IEEE has published over 50,000 open access articles via its multiple Open Access options for authors, which include the multidisciplinary IEEE Access, top-cited hybrid journals and fully Open Access topical journals.

“IEEE’s Open Access program continues to grow and evolve,” said Karen Hawkins, IEEE Chief Marketing Officer. “IEEE continues to support open science and provide more options and choices to support the work and needs of all authors, researchers and institutions. Now with the introduction of an Open Access administration system from CCC, our institutional customers can easily track, manage, and report on the growth of their own open science initiatives.”

RLSC helps publishers, funders and institutions support a variety of agreements to accelerate open access as a means of achieving open science, including Read and Publish, Publish and Read, Membership Deals, and more. The groundbreaking launch of the RLSC Touch-Free Workflow is now the most widely adopted market solution to remove authors from the payment process, facilitate alignment with mandates such as Plan S, and lower operating costs for all parties. RLSC powers more than 40 institutional Open Access agreements for IEEE, and hundreds more across its publisher community so that participating publishers may collectively provide a consistent, streamlined experience for funders and institutions.

CCC works with publishers, funders and institutions as they seek to further simplify implementation of Open Access Institutional Agreements and accelerate deals in effect for 2021. Over 35 publishers now rely on CCC’s sophisticated agreement management solution to serve more than 600 global academic institutions, consortia, and funders – all of whom interact with one another using CCC’s platform. CCC’s Open Access Workflow Service, a comprehensive consulting practice providing strategic OA and Institutional Agreement workflow support, helps organizations deliver on each agreement’s unique needs.

“As market conditions change, we continue to evolve and advance our publishing solutions. We remain committed to working closely with funders, institutions, researchers, and publishers such as IEEE to provide the needed infrastructure for achieving sustainable Open Access publishing models,” said Jamie Carmichael, Senior Director, Information and Content Solutions, CCC.

As a trusted intermediary and recognized market leader, CCC encourages engagement across boundaries through an ongoing series of roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and blogs. CCC is a member of the Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association (OASPA), the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers (ALPSP), and the International Association of STM Publishers (STM), and a Sustaining Member of the Society of Scholarly Publishing (SSP).

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiary RightsDirect, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass. with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.

