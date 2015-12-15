Impinj Expands Executive Leadership Team with Hire of Brian Wong as Chief Product Officer

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Brian Wong will join its executive leadership team as chief product officer, effective May 10, 2021. With over 35 years’ experience in the technology sector, Wong brings extensive strategic, operational, and financial expertise to lead Impinj’s product organization.

As CPO, Wong will continue developing Impinj’s world-class product organization. He will focus on advancing Impinj’s platform and enabling the company’s global partner ecosystem to develop RAIN RFID products and IoT solutions that enable and drive digital transformation at leading enterprises worldwide.

“Brian’s deep business, go-to-market, and technical experience will be an incredible asset to Impinj and our partners,” said Impinj CEO Chris Diorio. “His track record building and growing profitable companies, leading highly productive global teams, and delivering enterprise-grade technology for mission-critical applications will take Impinj to the next level. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the Impinj team.”

“I am excited to join the Impinj team and drive its vision of boundless IoT—extending the Internet’s reach to trillions of everyday things through our innovative RAIN RFID products,” said Wong. “Together with the Impinj partner ecosystem, we have an amazing opportunity to deliver real-time visibility to those everyday things and directly improve people’s lives.”

Wong brings deep experience in emerging technologies, including 3D sensing, LiDAR for ADAS and autonomous driving, Li-ion EV batteries, digital power management, optical communications, and III-V and silicon semiconductors. Before joining Impinj, he served as CEO of four companies, including TriLumina (acquired by Lumentum), Enevate Corporation, D2Audio Corporation (acquired by Intersil), and Primarion (acquired by Infineon). He started his career at TRW developing electronics for spacecraft and helped lead the effort to leverage the technology into commercial applications. Wong was also chairman of the Austin Technology Council and held board director roles at TriLumina, Sarda Technologies, Enevate, Kotura, D2Audio, and Integral Wave Technologies.

In addition to mentoring and advising technology entrepreneurs, Brian enjoys live music, driving sports cars, riding his roadbike, and cooking while spending family time with his wife, two children, and new grandchild.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

