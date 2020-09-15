Imply Launches Free Tier of Imply Cloud

Self-service analytics fast and intuitive enough for data exploration by analysts and businesspeople alike.

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics–Imply, the leading provider of self-service analytics at scale, today announced immediate availability of a free tier for the Imply Cloud service. For the first time, enterprises can, free-of-charge, utilize a cloud service to deliver intuitive insights to front-line business decision-makers querying big and fast data.

The new free tier provides all the features of the Imply Cloud commercial service, including:

Interactive ad hoc analytics with sub-second query response against extremely large data sets.

An intuitive UI (Imply Pivot) allowing non-technical users to reach insights easily, while also providing the power required by professional analysts.

Real-time data visibility through streaming and batch ingestion at millions of events per second.

Data ingestion from streaming platforms like Kafka and Kinesis, data lakes and data warehouses, plus integration with popular BI tools.

Hosted in a company’s VPC for data ownership, with the cluster managed by Imply experts through a SOC2-compliant control plane.

With Imply Cloud, companies can create their own custom data applications or accelerate existing BI tools. Imply Cloud is used across a variety of use cases from user behavior, to fraud detection, application, service or network monitoring, IoT, and supply chain analytics.

Imply Cloud utilizes Apache Druid, the leading open source real-time analytics database, which is in use at Netflix, Alibaba, Lyft, Pinterest and other data-driven leaders.

To learn more and apply for an Imply Cloud free tier account, visit imply.io/get-started.

About Imply

Imply, the leader in self-service analytics, transforms how organizations make decisions. Business users, from front-line managers to executives, use Imply to interactively explore petabyte-scale, streaming datasets in order to quickly gain understanding, diagnose issues and take action. Imply’s cloud-native solution includes high-speed ingestion, instant query response, an intuitive drag-and-drop IU, and enterprise-grade management and security. Imply has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and is backed by Andreesen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, and Geodesic Capital. For more information visit, please visit imply.io.

