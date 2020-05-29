India Online Game Market Insights 2020: Smartphone Gaming, Regulations for Online Gaming, Future Outlook and Legal Framework – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “India Online Game Insights, Smartphone Gaming, Regulations for Online Gaming, Future Outlook and Legal Framework” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers

Figure: AR and VR gaming can drive growth of physical gaming zones

Figure: 2019 will see the creation of large national gaming brands

3. India Online Game Insights

Online gamers grew to Millions in 2018

Billions game apps were downloaded in 2018

India is now one of the top five markets for mobile gaming globally

Figure: Online Games Revenue in INR Billion, 2017-2021E

Figure: Online Gamers in India in Million, 2015-2018

4. Smartphone Gaming

Gaming Smartphone shipments (% of overall Smartphone shipments)

2018 saw large investments in gaming hardware and software

Online Gaming Revenues

Online gaming revenues grew to Billions in 2018

Casual gaming will reach INR Billions

Real money gaming will reach INR Billions

Percent of gamers paid to play real money games i.e., subscription or in-app purchase

5. Regulations for Online Gaming

The segment has proactively created self-regulating industry bodies

Figure: India Android Phone – Average Monthly Time Spent on Apps by Category MAU in Month Per Hours

Figure: Gaming Smartphone Shipments (in Percent of Smartphone Shipments), 2018-2021E

Figure: India’s Online Gaming Segment & New Launches by Several Global Players

Figure: Revenue Sources by Ad & Subscription in Percent

Figure: Indian Gaming Companies by Main Investors & Total Funding

6. Future Outlook

Fantasy sports can cross 100 million players within two years

Multi-player gaming will continue to grow

Investor interest in Indian gaming will increase

7. Legal Framework

276th Law Commission Report on Legal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting Including in Cricket in India’ dated July 2018

The Public Gaming Act, 1867

Crypto currency and Online Gaming

