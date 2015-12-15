Innovatus Capital Partners Teams With Verdigris Technologies to Reduce Energy Costs Through Bringing Energy Intelligence to Its Buildings

Nationwide building portfolio leverages real-time energy and AI for deep insights and autonomous facility operations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–New York based Innovatus Capital Partners (“Innovatus”), a boutique specialty finance firm with over $1.5 billion in assets under management, focused on creating value in special situations, emergent asset classes and asset-based investments, including a diversified portfolio of U.S. commercial office properties located in emergent top-tier markets, is deploying Verdigris’ artificial intelligence (AI) technology across its national commercial building portfolio. Verdigris, a global leader in real-time responsive energy intelligence, combines its IoT energy sensors and adaptive and autonomous building solutions to cost-effectively manage energy consumption and optimize operations in smart buildings.

“Innovatus has seen tangible reductions in our energy costs, along with other unexpected benefits such as identifying equipment scheduling issues at several of our buildings. The Verdigris deployment model, analytics and automation are extremely valuable to our investment strategy for identifying disruptive growth opportunities,” said Bradley Seiden, Managing Director at Innovatus Capital Partners. “Verdigris is a tested and proven energy management solution, delivering real-time insights and automatic optimization that are ahead of other solutions in the marketplace and are adaptive to the needs of our buildings in each market.”

In the first phase of energy-saving automation, Innovatus has deployed Verdigris’ Adaptive AutomationTM at the Westwood Corporate Center, a premier five-story, 120k sqft, Class A office building in Orlando. During this phase, Verdigris AI has already identified measurable annual savings in both baseload and peak demand optimization. These savings are achieved automatically, with no additional effort or attention by the facility engineering team, freeing them up to focus on other projects. To expand on the success of this first phase, savings can be further enhanced by automating additional HVAC equipment. Innovatus and Verdigris look forward to creating a truly “self-driving” building. Westwood Corporate Center is managed by Lincoln Property Company.

“Lincoln Property Company is very excited to be working with Innovatus Capital Partners and Verdigris on these very unique AI enhanced energy initiatives that we truly believe sets on a unique path to maximizing energy conservation while effectively maintaining tenant comfort within our office buildings,” said Edward J. Price, Senior Vice President for Lincoln Property Company Southeast.

By applying AI and machine learning in real-time to the precision data that Verdigris sensors capture, Verdigris delivers insights on granular energy issues that other systems miss. Facility and property managers can act at optimal times or implement automated responses to improve energy efficiency, address potentially critical issues, and reduce downtime.

Commercial real estate owners increase net operating income by cutting energy costs. Meanwhile, occupants enjoy an optimized environment enabled by AI-enhanced building controls. Verdigris’ non-intrusive IoT sensors work alone or in synergy with building management systems. Customers have achieved fast ROI, often within months, by decreasing energy costs 20% or more.

“We’re helping companies survive and thrive in a dynamic period of digital transformation while navigating Covid, economic turbulence, the increasing impact of climate change, and sustainability legislation. To do that, buildings and industry need cost-effective and scalable data and AI solutions that enable intelligent environments to align the interests of building owners, operators and occupants,” said Thomas Chung, Head of Growth at Verdigris.

Verdigris’ patented technology monitors granular energy consumption and power quality details for individual devices at thousands of times per second, detecting hidden issues that most other systems miss and automating responses for optimized “driverless” buildings.

About Innovatus

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC is a boutique specialty finance firm focused on creating value for investors in emergent asset classes, private credit and asset-based investments, based in New York. Innovatus has assets under management in excess of $1.5 billion. Innovatus has a dedicated team of real estate investment professionals with deep experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, recapitalizations and asset management across core-plus and opportunistic real estate investments amongst all property types including office, retail, hotel, medical, industrial and warehouse. Innovatus and its principals have significant real estate experience with ventures that range from the creation of a CMBS lending group and servicing platform to making equity investments in developments and single asset purchases. Further information can be found at innovatuscp.com.

About Verdigris

Verdigris Technologies is a leading AI company that empowers the world’s smartest buildings with data, insights and automation. Through artificial intelligence and IoT-enabled sensors, Verdigris ‘learns’ and distinguishes the equipment components of commercial buildings, providing rich data streams about critical equipment. Powerful analytics constantly scan this data to find hidden inefficiencies, produce actionable reports and empower building managers to optimize facilities management. Among other honors, Verdigris was named one of the top ten Most Innovative Companies in Energy by Fast Company and selected as the Frost and Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader in the North American AI-based Energy Management and Automation Industry. Verdigris is headquartered at the NASA Ames Research Park in Silicon Valley, California with offices in the US and Taiwan. See verdigris.co for recent press and testimonials. For more information, please contact Media Relations at press@verdigris.co.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest and most diversified real estate services firm in the United States and is the only national real estate company to rank concurrently in the top 10 of Management/Ownership of Office, Industrial, Multi-family, and Retail. With an international footprint that includes offices in 45 cities across the United States and 6 cities in Europe and South America, LPC remains a privately and closely held company. As a matter of corporate intention and philosophy, the company has operated virtually debt-free since the early 1990’s, uniquely positioning itself to provide focus and performance as well as consistency and stability to its clients and employees in the economically challenging times of today. This corporate philosophy combined with over 50 years of global real estate is what differentiates LPC from other service providers and real estate companies.

