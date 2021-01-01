Inseego MiFi® 8000 Arrives in Canada

Inseego’s flagship 4G LTE mobile hotspot now available at one of Canada’s leading mobile operators

Industry-leading mobile broadband solution delivers ultra-fast gigabit-plus peak download speeds and enterprise-grade security features

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #4G5G—Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now available at one of Canada’s largest mobile network operators.





“For a number of years, Inseego’s technology has enabled this tier one operator to provide secure and industry-leading broadband connectivity to their business and consumer customers,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego. “This latest win in Canada illustrates our commitment to expand our product portfolio footprint with new and existing carrier customers, and further demonstrates Inseego’s role as a trusted partner to deliver solutions that bring out the best of the network.”

Winner of dozens of awards and accolades, including PC Mag’s Editor’s Choice, the MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot is the industry’s gold standard in the 4G LTE mobile broadband category. The MiFi 8000 is designed and developed by Inseego in the USA, and widely trusted by enterprise customers, government agencies, municipalities and financial institutions. This feature-rich solution is also ideal for small and medium businesses, remote employees and students who need to stay connected.

Key features and benefits of the MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot include:

Blazing-fast LTE speed: With extensive LTE band support, the MiFi 8000 offers industry-leading performance. It allows up to 15 Wi-Fi devices to connect in 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands simultaneously, which avoids network congestion and maximizes performance.

The ultimate in enterprise-grade security: Inseego's technology platform goes above and beyond industry standards for security with IT admin controls, on-board VPN, guest Wi-Fi network, anti-hacking cybersecurity features and advanced enterprise-grade encryption protocols.

24-hour battery life with hassle-free charging: In one single charge, the MiFi 8000 stays up and running all day long, and its universal charging feature can give a battery boost to other devices such as smartphones or tablets. Built-in Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology delivers lightning-fast charging up to four times faster than conventional charging. Stand-by mode also allows devices to conserve battery life for days without plugging in.

File sharing through MiFi Share: MiFi Share provides a new way to share files with connected devices on the local, secure, private Wi-Fi network when you plug a USB memory stick that is plugged into the MiFi 8000's USB-C port.

To learn more about the Inseego MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot, visit https://www.inseego.com/4g-lte-mobile-hotspots-usb-modems/.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego’s products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

