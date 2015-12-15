Iteris Launches ClearMobility Cloud to Drive Breakthrough Innovations in Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management

New Mobility Data Management Engine, API Framework and Microservices Ecosystem Will Enable Virtualization of Critical Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management Processes

Unified data architecture enables end-to-end management of smart mobility infrastructures throughout the United States

New open-architecture cloud framework sets the foundation for horizontally scalable data processing, third-party extensibility, and secure, policy-based access

Technological foundation to expand the delivery of Iteris’ smart mobility infrastructure management solutions to the commercial sector

The ClearMobility Cloud’s mobility data management engine, application programming interface (API) framework and microservices ecosystem provide standardized data ingestion, cleansing and analytics, as well as authentication and security for each component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform. The ClearMobility Platform includes market-leading software applications, smart sensors, and managed services that complement the company’s specialized consulting and advisory services.

The ClearMobility Cloud’s mobility data management engine ingests essential mobility data, including in-vehicle sensor data from millions of connected vehicles and rich contextual information from Iteris’ market-leading smart sensors deployed at intersections across North America. Iteris publishes these valuable data sets to our portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) based mobility intelligence solutions to help commercial entities understand mobility, and enable transportation agencies to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of mobility. By leveraging cloud storage from leading industry partners, Iteris provides proven, scalable and safe solutions to securely store and process data that are critical to mobility infrastructure management.

The initial release of the ClearMobility Cloud includes a unified portal that enables users to access multiple Iteris software applications for easy navigation between modules within Iteris’ ClearGuide™ transportation performance measures solution. The release also facilitates integration between ClearGuide and the IRIS open-source Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The ClearMobility Cloud’s standardized data architecture enables ClearGuide to provide real-time travel time data to IRIS for the automatic update of variable message signs (VMS) through work zones, as well as overlay VMSs on ClearGuide’s real-time maps. Integrations with other third-party systems are planned for future ClearMobility Cloud releases. Additionally, subsequent releases of the ClearMobility Cloud will provide further capabilities to support Iteris’ growing portfolio of process virtualization offers, as well as enhance the company’s smart mobility infrastructure management solutions for various commercial sectors.

The ClearMobility Cloud is the mobility data management engine, API framework and microservices ecosystem for Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are excited to launch Iteris’ ClearMobility Cloud, which will drive breakthrough innovations in smart mobility infrastructure management,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. “The ClearMobility Cloud enables the seamless interoperability, configuration and deployment of Iteris’ SaaS-based mobility intelligence solutions and other third-party cloud-based applications to virtualize the delivery of essential smart mobility infrastructure processes. In addition to generating significant operating efficiencies for our public-sector customers and positioning Iteris to better address new commercial customers, the ClearMobility Cloud advances Iteris’ mission of ensuring roads are safe, travel is efficient and communities thrive.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities and benefits of our ClearMobility system and related offerings. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Contacts

Media Contact

David Sadeghi



Tel: (949) 270-9523



Email: dsadeghi@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



Todd Kehrli



Tel: (213) 277-5550



Email: iti@mkr-group.com