Jason Sudeikis as ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Trevor Noah, Becky G, and Nicky Jam to Compete in EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series Face-off

A-List Celebrities and EA SPORTS FIFA Pros Push Esports into Mainstream Entertainment Through First-of-its-Kind Community-Driven Game Show

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today revealed details for the premiere of EA SPORTS™ “FIFA Face-Off,” a new two-part live competition game show that brings together A-list celebrities, top EA SPORTS FIFA professionals and influencers, and four lucky contestants from the EA SPORTS FIFA community. This unique event continues EA’s competitive gaming entertainment innovation, which connects video game pros with celebrity to increase esports popularity and grow top competitors’ star-power.

Airing live March 19 and 26 at 12:30 pm EST; 4:30 pm GMT, on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch and EA SPORTS YouTube channels, Jason Sudeikis, the recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winning star and executive producer of Apple Original Series “Ted Lasso,” and an assist by his “Ted Lasso” co-star Brendan Hunt, will compete in the unique esports show. Additional A-list talent to compete includes Comedian and host of the Emmy® Award-winning “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah, recent American Music Awards (AMAs) winner Becky G, and previous Latin GRAMMY award winner Nicky Jam will also compete on the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 pitch. Popular EA SPORTS FIFA influencer “Castro 1021” will host the competitive gaming entertainment event.

“Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA SPORTS FIFA esports competition,” said Jason Sudeikis. “That said, Ted’s passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world’s most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso.”

“Growing up in Inglewood, CA, lots of nights in the Gomez household were centered around watching football, and it’s something that brings us all together,” said Becky G. “I’ve been around EA SPORTS FIFA for years and am so excited to be able to compete against my friend Nicky Jam and give back to the FIFA community on this fun show.”

“EA SPORTS FIFA is one of my favorite games, playing it so much over the years,” said Nicky Jam. “I’m excited to be teaming up with the best esports star in the world in Fnatic Tekkz and can’t wait to compete.”

During both episodes, celebrities and EA SPORTS FIFA pros will pair up, select their rosters through FIFA Ultimate Team™, and compete in a two-legged competition to win a share of a $25,000 prize pool on behalf of lucky EA SPORTS FIFA fans. These fans were selected after winning a video submission community contest that accumulated tens of thousands of submissions. In addition to the two-legged competition, fun minigames will be played throughout the show featuring additional talent, as well as unique viewer contests so those watching from home can engage in the action.

“EA SPORTS FIFA, once upon a time, only simulated football matches, but now, it IS world football culture, driving global conversation and enhancing how fans all around the world engage with the sport,” said Brent Koning, Group Director & Commissioner, FIFA Competitive Gaming. “We believe the key to growing our fanbases is tapping into celebrity and unique world-class events to create competitive gaming entertainment for our fans. Who better to help build fanbases than Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Trevor Noah, Becky G, and Nicky Jam!”

The “FIFA Face-Off” schedule and competing teams are as follows:

Friday, March 19, at 12:30 PM EST; 4:30 PM GMT:

Team Nicky Jam:

Nicky Jam (Instagram; Twitter)



“Fnatic Tekkz” (Instagram; Twitter)



“EashVeraam17” (community winner)

–vs.–

Team Becky G:

Becky G (Instagram; Twitter)



“NIP Ollelito” (Instagram)



“JDenman” (community winner)

&

Friday, March 26, at 12:30 pm EST; 4:30 PM GMT:

Team Trevor Noah:

Trevor Noah (Instagram; Twitter)



“NFG_Lisa” (Twitter)



“FUTHeda” (community winner)

–vs.–

Team Ted Lasso:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, coached by Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) (Twitter)



“DUX Gravesen” (Instagram; Twitter)



“Cory_B” (community winner)

For more information on the EA SPORTS “FIFA Face-Off,” please visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/compete/fgs-21/fifa-faceoff.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Madden, FIFA and the NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Category: EA Sports

Contacts

Travis Varner



EA Communications



650-628-2717



tvarner@ea.com